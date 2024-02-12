Nana Ama McBrown dropped a message to her fans at her first appearance of the year on her show, Onua Showtime

The seasoned actress and media personality stated that in 2024, she would be minding her business and focusing on building herself

Mrs McBrown Mensah also added that she would be working more this year and prayed that God gave her strength

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown stated that she will be minding her business in 2024 and focusing on building her brand.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kobby Kyei at the Media General premises. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown drops message for 2024

On her first appearance of the year on her much-anticipated Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown shared some advice while walking to the studio.

In the video that famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei shared, The Empress stated that she was excited to return to the show and noted that one thing she would be doing more this year would be minding her business.

"It is the start of the year. If I don't think about myself first and mind my business, the attention will be lost."

Mrs McBrown Mensah also added that she was ready to work more and prayed that God would give her the strength to do more.

"My business is to come to Onua Showtime. My business is to shoot for McBrown's Kitchen. My business is to shoot my commercials for Deedew, Hisense, Belpak, Holy, Softcare, Tasty Tom."

The Empress further stated that minding her business would mean trying to put food on her table, adding that she would be living her life to the fullest.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown's message to her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown donates GH¢10k for the release of prisoners

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown won the hearts of many as she donated GH¢10k to help decongest prisons in Ghana.

The cheque was presented to the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, and an inmate on her show, McBrown's Kitchen. Many Ghanaians applauded her for the donation.

Source: YEN.com.gh