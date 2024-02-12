Actress Nana Ama McBrown won the hearts of many as she donated GH¢10k to help decongest prisons in Ghana

The cheque was presented to the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, and an inmate on McBrown's Kitchen

Many Ghanaians have applauded her for the donation

Seasoned actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, donated GH¢10,000 to release prisoners in Ghana.

Nana Ama McBrown donated GH¢10k to help release prisoners

Nana Ama McBrown presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 to the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), which supported the organisation's petty offenders project.

The check was presented to the foundation's Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, during The Empress's cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen.

Mr Oppong Kwarteng was on the show with a female ex-convict who shared her story, which touched the heart of Mrs McBrown Mensah.

The appearance of the ex-convict on the cooking show was to demonstrate that inmates should not be stigmatised for the offences and mistakes they made that got them to end up in prison, but instead, they should be assisted in integrating properly into society.

The purpose of the amount donated

CCF will facilitate the release of inmates serving minimal sentences and who cannot afford court fines imposed on them.

Through the fine-paying scheme of the CCF, the prisons across the country will gradually decongest.

The foundation advocates alternative sentencing regimes for individuals who have committed minor crimes.

Below is a video of McBrown presenting the cheque to the Crime Check Foundation executive director.

Ghanaians reacted to the donation by McBrown

Many people on social media commended Mrs McBrown Mensah for the donation. Below are some of the reactions.

__iampena said:

Tell me why God won’t bless this woman!!!

milliern_plaza said:

God richly bless her. We will one day do same too

akosuah_fosuaah said:

This one they will never spread oh unless nkwasias3m Mmoa this abt ur family issues nd let the woman breathe

chrysajele said:

Awwww Nana Ama Mcbrown.May Maxine and her generations reap from all this.God bless you

gladysbliss said:

God Almighty blessed her a lot. And the man too he is doing very well.

amadufei75 said:

The hungry bloggers will not post or trend the good things she is doing but rather trend the bad things to tarnish her image she has built for years.

doreennyarko73 said:

May God continue to bless her, such a kind soul ❤️

