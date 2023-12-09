Former Ashesi University lecturer Penelope Brooke Thompson recounted how her beauty was a distraction to some male students she lectured at the institution

She said she got to know about that when her Head of Department called her into her office about what some male students had written in their performance appraisal

Shocked at the news, she disclosed that the appraisal was anonymous and does not know which of her male students wrote that

The founder of the African Centre for Technical Training (ACTT), Penelope Brooke Thompson, recounted how some Ashesi male students spoke about her being a distraction during her time as a lecturer at the institution.

Former Ashesi Lecturer Penelope Brooke Thompson. Image Credit: @imld.pod and @penebrooke

Source: TikTok

Former Ashesi lecturer opens up in an interview

In a recent interview on a podcast called imld.pod, Penelope Brooke Thompson said during a performance appraisal, some male students wrote that her beauty is very radiating such that they found it difficult to concentrate during lectures.

“I don’t know whether they were joking or not but one of the things they wrote was ‘she’s too hot, we can’t concentrate in class’ and I didn’t know because it’s anonymous,” she said.

She said Ashesi University take the appraisals seriously and they are usually filled by students and sent straight to the Head of Department.

She said she found out about the review when her Head of Department sent her an email requesting to see her.

In the meeting, Penelope Brooke Thompson said the Head of Department beat around the bush with pleasantries and small talk, before letting the cat out of the bag and told her about what the students had written.

Lovely photo of Penelope Brooke Thompson.

She said she was taken aback when the Head of Department told her that they would rather have the students listen to her than to look at her.

The beautiful woman who looks younger than her age recounted that some of the male students in her class communicated with her as if she was their girlfriend.

Her surprise was borne out of the fact that there were other employees at Ashesi University who were curvier and thicker than her and wore short skirts while she always wore trousers and shirts.

She further stated that despite wearing a fake engagement ring it did not stop the advances because some men still went after married women.

Watch the video below.

Ashesi University alumnus Nii-Lon Musk builds prototype vehicle with motorised surfboard functions

YEN.com.gh reported that Nii-Lon Musk, a former Ashesi University learner, has designed and built a prototype vehicle with similar motorised surfboard functions.

Dubbed Afrosurfer, the impressive prototype car can transport a single passenger over short distance.

The young innovator has released visuals of his work on Twitter along with a caption, which drew diverse responses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh