Afronita and her protégé Abigail of the TV3 Talented Kidz fame recently set off to the UK for their first international assignment

Reports from Manchester indicate that the Ghanaians have auditioned for the Britain's Got Talent reality show

The dancers have made history as the first Ghanaian dancers to represent the country on the talent show

Afronita and Abigail's UK trip took the internet by storm as scores of fans, including former DWP Academy members, hail the two dancers.

The Britain's Got Talent show has confirmed that the Ghanaian duo were among several talents who auditioned for the all-new season of Britain's Got Talent.

In a recent post, Afronita shared her excitement about her new milestone and record.

Afronita speaks after Britain's Got Talent audition Photo source: Twitter/Afronita, TwitterBlacVolta

Afronita and Abigail make history

According to an exclusive report sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afronita and Abigail's performance got approvals from all four judges.

Britain's Got Talent is yet to confirm whether the Ghanaian duo edged past the other talents to get the enviable golden buzzer.

In a recent post, Afronita shared her excitement about the historic feat with her protégé, Abigail.

She said, "In it to make history. First Ghanaian dancers to perform on the Britain's Got Talent stage. This is huge. Faithful God, thank you."

Netizens react to Afronita's statement about Britain's Got Talent

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afronita's stint with Britain's Got Talent.

@mikkibhim said:

This is just the beginning of something greater to happen

@yg_quesi wrote:

Nobody can stop God grace on your head. ⭐ Gyl no be just a name Ebi Prophecy .

@LisaQuama commented:

GRACE E LOUD!⭐️ Congratulations for making History!!!

@PolysarkCess_ noted:

This is massive ❤️

@Sweet_Khobby exclaimed:

Always rooting for you both Congrats dearie

@ntiriwadorcas added:

You are doing a great work for this little girl and your country Ghana , keep it up.

Five old videos of Afronita and Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compiled unskippable videos that detail the magical bond between Afronita and her incredible protégé, Abigail.

The old dance videos have gained significant traction from engines, especially after news of their UK trip and Britain's Got Talent audition popped up.

