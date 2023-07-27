Jordan Ayew's first son, Liam Ayew, has impressed social media after a video of him playing football popped

The video which is fast going viral, had the young boy dribble an adult player twice in a moment during a training match

Admirers of the Ayew family who have seen the video online have likened the boy to his grandfather, Abedi Pele, and other players

Liam Ayew, the son of Jordan Ayew, has shown signs that he could walk in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Abedi Pele.

Liam, the first son of the Crystal Palace forward, recently played in a football match with his father's brother, Dede Ayew, and proved how skilful he is.

In a video which trended on Twitter by sports broadcaster Afia Empress, the 11-year-old was spotted dribbling past an elderly player during the game.

Jordan Ayew's son is being liekned to Messi Photo source: @SistaAfia

The puffy-haired Liam, a left-footed forward, got the ball and dummied his marker to the right. When the older player followed him, the boy did another dummy and took the ball past him before passing it to a teammate.

The boy's skills got some of the people watching the match impressed, and they burst into laughter

See the video below:

Jordan Ayew's footballing skills impress fans

After it emerged, the video of Jordan Ayew's son's skills caught attention on social media. Many have been impressed by the skills he showed.

@Gerotadaautos said:

The next Abedi Pele

@AduEmma18998777 said:

He plays better than the fathers

don_kidi22 said:

Ghana football is now Ayew family ooo

ghananews_1 said:

They shod drop his father and give him playing time at the black stars

@BabaSports2 said:

so ein father he dey do am like that

Abedi Pele hugs Jordan's 1st son at all-star game, video drops

Meanwhile, Abedi Pele recently watched his son, Dede Ayew, play in an all-star game at the Nania Park in Accra. The football legend witnessed the game with Liam Ayew.

A video of Abedi having a family moment with his son and grandson after the game has excited fans.

Jordan Ayew's 2nd son also plays football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan's other son, Kian, had also shown some footballing skills in a video.

The short video had Kian, who was three years old, standing behind a 4X4 car and kicking a ball in front of him.

