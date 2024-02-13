2011 GMB winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, a.k.a. Akua GMB, has released a video flaunting her beauty and house

The video has Akua GMB showing off her big behind as well as the beautiful house shared lives in

Akua's video, which came on the heels of her banter with Afia Schwar, sparked massive reactions online

The social media banter between Akua GMB and Afia Schwarzenegger has seemingly ended, but subtle tensions remain.

After trading vicious insults, their beef halted abruptly when Afia alleged Akua was pregnant for a prominent pastor. Both parties ceased fire, but their covert war is continuing continues.

In a perceived jab at Schwar, Akua recently posted a video flaunting her beauty and curves, an apparent rebuttal to Schwar's past comments.

Akua GMB is 'peppering' Afia Schwar with her house and shapely figure Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

During their clash, the comedienne called Akua ugly and suggested Dr Kwaku Oteng, her ex-husband, funded her lifestyle.

Akua GMB flaunts her shape inside her mansion.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Akua GMB wore a gold-coloured long skirt with a black long-sleeved blouse, which she tucked into the skirt. She matched her look with a black bag and high-heeled shoes.

The 2011 GMB queen turned her back to the camera to show her shapely figure, which stood out in the loose skirt.

Apart from showing her beauty and shape, Akua GMB slightly showed the beautiful house she lives in, which Schwar claimed had been bought by Kwaku Oteng.

Sharing the video, Akua GMB went to the Bible for a quotation as her caption.

"If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you." Glory be to God in the highest . Good morning abusuafo," she said.

Ghanaians react to Akua GMB's video

The footage from Akua GMB has stirred admiration from her followers.

fraba_investments_ltd said:

❤❤ @iamakuaamoakowaa if pretty was a person

kofi_dnt_cry said:

Last week someone said Efya always fight with the people who are above her

abenaaah said:

Plush,classy and boujie ❤️❤️

sadiaharuna44 said:

Woow see shape papabi❤️ asibolanga come and see something wanantu naa ay3 s3 bankye dua no na wode b3 compare akua de3 nogo and come back na wei de3 ahyeweeee

Afia Schwar fires Moesha Boduong's family

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has recently called out the family of Moesha Boduong.

She called them ungrateful and said they did not have Moesha's best interest at heart; they only cared about the money they could make off her.

Source: YEN.com.gh