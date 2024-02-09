Afia Schwarzenegger has mustered a response to the epic clap back from Akua GMB after an initial attack

Schwar had fired Akua on social media over a post the latter made and the former beauty queen did not hesitate to fire back

In her latest response, Schwar has accused Akua of trying to force a pregnancy on a famous 'man of God'

Comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has mustered a response after Akua GMB fired her on social media.

Schwar and Akua GMB have been involved in banter on social media after she poked her nose into Akua's affairs.

Afia Schwar pokes Akua GMB

Akua recently shared posts on Instagram alerting the police that some people were using their influence to intimidate others over debts.

While the post did not mention names, Schwar came online claiming Akua was shading her former husband, Kwaku Oteng of Angel and Adonko fame.

She blasted Akua GMB for what she described as an attempt to disrespect her [Akua's] ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Akua GMB fires Afia Schwar without mercy

Not being the first time she has suffered such an attack from Schwar, Akua GMB decided to face her squarely.

A few hours after her main reply, in which she explained why Schwar attacked her over the years, Akua decided to make fun of her foe.

Schwar hits back at Akua GMB

After Akua's scathing reply, Afia Schwar has released another video making many claims against her.

Apart from her claims that Akua's marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng collapsed because she cheated, Schwar also accused the 2011 GMB winner of pinning a pregnancy on a famous pastor.

According to her, Akua after pinning the pregnancy on the said pastor has been pressuring the man to leave his wife for him and also buy her a house in America,

Schwar claimed to have audio recordings to support her allegations and dared Akua to come out and deny it.

Ghanaians doubt Afia Schwar's latest claims against Akua GMB

maameiv said:

Hahhahaha she's lying,dnt mind her

house_of_ade3pena said:

Oboowa )ntee da

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

She is lying

Afia Schwar fires Moesha Boduong's family

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has recently called out the family of Moesha Boduong.

She called them ungrateful and said they did not have Moesha's best interest at heart; they only cared about the money they could make off her.

Source: YEN.com.gh