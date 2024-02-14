Actress Adu Safowah's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest speaking marathon by an individual is currently underway

Joining the tall list of celebrities who have thronged the La Palm Royal Beach hotel to cheer her on is Alias GMB

Akua's presence at the speech-a-thon surprised scores of netizens, considering her history with the potential record-breaker

On February 9, 2024, Ghanaian actress and media personality Regina Adu Safowah began her record-breaking attempt to hold the longest speech-a-thon in history.

The actress is expected to speak for over 120 hours to make her mark and etch her name in the Guinness Book of Records.

Her attempt has attracted scores of colleagues and fans who thronged the venue to cheer her on.

Akua GMB cheers Adu Safowah

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, aka Akua GMB, was spotted at Adu Safowah's ongoing event on Accra.

Akua GMB was seen wielding a placard with the inscription "Keep Going Girl" and later entered the booth for a chat with Adu Safowah.

Since 2021, the two socialites have gone at each other for several reasons, mainly because of Akua's relationship woes with the millionaire, Dr Kweku Oteng.

Last year, Adu Safowah shaded Akua GMB, calling her pretentious multiple cheat victim player legs as in a birthday message to Dr Kweku Oteng.

On the back of their history, many fans couldn't help but hail Akua GMB for moving past the detractions and supporting Adu Safowah.

Netizens react to Akua GMB's gesture toward Adu Safowah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they hailed Akua GMB for her gesture.

oya_james' said:

So good of her, Lord bless her

e_kuah' wrote:

She's heaping coals on Adu Sarfoaa's head

house_of_ade3pena noted:

Awwww, I’m happy to see Akua there

efua__xx remarked:

Akua ankasa )y3 guy❤️❤️❤️

adwoa_ohenewaah added:

Eeiiii torture paaaaa ni

Kumchacha joins Akua GMB's battle against Adu Safowah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had refuelled her longstanding feud with Akua GMB.

Despite Akua GMB squaring things off her detractor, Kumchacha stepped in to help her ward off the common enemy, Afia Schwarzenegger.

