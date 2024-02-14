Afia Schwarzenegger Hypes Mystery Husband On Val's Day, Counts Herself Lucky To Be A Wife
- Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities celebrating their significant others on Valentine's Day
- She took to social media to shower her mystery husband with praise and sweet words
- Afia's post and message to her husband have caused a stir online as scores weighed in on the celebrity's relationship
Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir online with a post dedicated to her mystery husband on Valentine's Day.
She posted a photo of themselves hiding the face of her supposed husband, whom she called Jay.
The post has gained significant traction, with scores of fans yearning to identify Afia Schwarzenneger's husband and verify the news of her recent marriage.
Afia takes love with new husband to a new level
Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had tied the knot with her macho US mystery husband.
While many thought the controversial socialite's third marriage was nothing but a fuss, Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be enjoying her new union with the mystery man.
On Valentine's Day, she celebrated her new husband online by saying,
"my dear husband Jay, thank you for everything..the gifts,the peace ,the joy and most importantly the good sex you give me every day. thank you for making me a better person,thank you for the gift of prayers n counseling. I love you is an understatement...I worship the air you breathe,I celebrate you every day and I'm lucky to be your wife."
Netizens react to Afia Schwar's Valentine's Day celebration
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Afia Schwarzenegger's string Valentine's Day post.
loreshilonzy remarked:
❤❤❤❤❤ in his time he makes all this beautiful
mcbee_brown said:
U Ave a swt husband plz stop fighting...plz mummy plz
boakyewaa73 noted:
42 but still gorgeous ,happy b'day
cyndys_butique commented:
❤️❤️...Thank you for making my mum happy lord..
lyrical_mensah exclaimed:
All be lie
Afia Scwhar marks 43 years in style
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had shared sizzling photos of herself as she turned 43 years old.
As netizens wished the socialite a happy 43rd birthday, many fans also took particular interest in her beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle.
