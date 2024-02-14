Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the tall list of Ghanaian celebrities celebrating their significant others on Valentine's Day

She took to social media to shower her mystery husband with praise and sweet words

Afia's post and message to her husband have caused a stir online as scores weighed in on the celebrity's relationship

Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir online with a post dedicated to her mystery husband on Valentine's Day.

She posted a photo of themselves hiding the face of her supposed husband, whom she called Jay.

The post has gained significant traction, with scores of fans yearning to identify Afia Schwarzenneger's husband and verify the news of her recent marriage.

Afia Schwarzenegger hypes husband on Valentine's Day Photo source: Instagram/queenAfiaSchwarzenegger

Afia takes love with new husband to a new level

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had tied the knot with her macho US mystery husband.

While many thought the controversial socialite's third marriage was nothing but a fuss, Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be enjoying her new union with the mystery man.

On Valentine's Day, she celebrated her new husband online by saying,

"my dear husband Jay, thank you for everything..the gifts,the peace ,the joy and most importantly the good sex you give me every day. thank you for making me a better person,thank you for the gift of prayers n counseling. I love you is an understatement...I worship the air you breathe,I celebrate you every day and I'm lucky to be your wife."

Netizens react to Afia Schwar's Valentine's Day celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Afia Schwarzenegger's string Valentine's Day post.

loreshilonzy remarked:

❤❤❤❤❤ in his time he makes all this beautiful

mcbee_brown said:

U Ave a swt husband plz stop fighting...plz mummy plz

boakyewaa73 noted:

42 but still gorgeous ,happy b'day

cyndys_butique commented:

❤️❤️...Thank you for making my mum happy lord..

lyrical_mensah exclaimed:

All be lie

Afia Scwhar marks 43 years in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had shared sizzling photos of herself as she turned 43 years old.

As netizens wished the socialite a happy 43rd birthday, many fans also took particular interest in her beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle.

