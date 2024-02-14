Afia Schwarzenegger: Ghanaian Comedienne Looks Classy In Beaded Kente Gown To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Ghanaian comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger is celebrating her birthday in grand style
- The gorgeous fashionista has gone viral as she rocks three custom-made dresses for her birthday photoshoot
- Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday photoshoot on Instagram
Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, is a famous female celebrity whose birthday falls on Valentine's Day.
The 42-year-old actress has posted some sizzling photos on social media with an emotional message to thank God for endless blessings.
Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted in a beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.
She wore expensive gold earrings, matching bracelets and a gold wristwatch to complete her stunning look.
Check out the photos below;
Afia Schwarzenegger slays in a black gown
In another Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger dazzled in a black one-hand floor-sweeping ruffled gown and white strappy heels.
The social media commenter maintained her hairstyle, makeup, and jewellery to match this look.
Check out the photos below;
Afia Schwarzenegger looks fabulous in a strapless dress
Birthday celebrant Afia Schwarzenegger looked impeccable in a structured strapless dress for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Sellygalley stated:
More wins and blessings. Happy happiest birthday @queenafiaschwarzenegger ❤️❤️❤️
afia_baffowaa stated:
Happy Birthday, Queen May God Bless you ❤️
iamabena1 stated:
Happy birthday, Queen
Princybright stated:
Happy Birthday sis
princemorris792 stated:
Just clean the make-up
Kkfosuvocalgod stated:
HBD ❤️ May God continue blessing you sis ❤️❤️❤️
Bernardadusepoku stated:
Happy birthday Mother! God's blessings and his awesome grace on you!
ladyblinks_ stated:
Happy glorious birthday Queen❤️
Vickyzugah stated:
Happy blessed birthday sis. More wins
empress_poks stated:
Happy blessed birthday ❤️❤️❤️, may the good Lord favour you always
