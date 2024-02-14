Ghanaian comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger is celebrating her birthday in grand style

Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, is a famous female celebrity whose birthday falls on Valentine's Day.

The 42-year-old actress has posted some sizzling photos on social media with an emotional message to thank God for endless blessings.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted in a beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore expensive gold earrings, matching bracelets and a gold wristwatch to complete her stunning look.

Check out the photos below;

Afia Schwarzenegger slays in a black gown

In another Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger dazzled in a black one-hand floor-sweeping ruffled gown and white strappy heels.

The social media commenter maintained her hairstyle, makeup, and jewellery to match this look.

Check out the photos below;

Afia Schwarzenegger looks fabulous in a strapless dress

Birthday celebrant Afia Schwarzenegger looked impeccable in a structured strapless dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

More wins and blessings. Happy happiest birthday @queenafiaschwarzenegger ❤️❤️❤️

afia_baffowaa stated:

Happy Birthday, Queen May God Bless you ❤️

iamabena1 stated:

Happy birthday, Queen

Princybright stated:

Happy Birthday sis

princemorris792 stated:

Just clean the make-up

Kkfosuvocalgod stated:

HBD ❤️ May God continue blessing you sis ❤️❤️❤️

Bernardadusepoku stated:

Happy birthday Mother! God's blessings and his awesome grace on you!

ladyblinks_ stated:

Happy glorious birthday Queen❤️

Vickyzugah stated:

Happy blessed birthday sis. More wins

empress_poks stated:

Happy blessed birthday ❤️❤️❤️, may the good Lord favour you always

