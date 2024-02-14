Global site navigation

Afia Schwarzenegger: Ghanaian Comedienne Looks Classy In Beaded Kente Gown To Celebrate Her Birthday
by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger is celebrating her birthday in grand style
  • The gorgeous fashionista has gone viral as she rocks three custom-made dresses for her birthday photoshoot
  • Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday photoshoot on Instagram

Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, is a famous female celebrity whose birthday falls on Valentine's Day.

The 42-year-old actress has posted some sizzling photos on social media with an emotional message to thank God for endless blessings.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger.
Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted in a beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore expensive gold earrings, matching bracelets and a gold wristwatch to complete her stunning look.

Check out the photos below;

Afia Schwarzenegger slays in a black gown

In another Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger dazzled in a black one-hand floor-sweeping ruffled gown and white strappy heels.

The social media commenter maintained her hairstyle, makeup, and jewellery to match this look.

Check out the photos below;

Afia Schwarzenegger looks fabulous in a strapless dress

Birthday celebrant Afia Schwarzenegger looked impeccable in a structured strapless dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley has commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

More wins and blessings. Happy happiest birthday @queenafiaschwarzenegger ❤️❤️❤️

afia_baffowaa stated:

Happy Birthday, Queen May God Bless you ❤️

iamabena1 stated:

Happy birthday, Queen

Princybright stated:

Happy Birthday sis

princemorris792 stated:

Just clean the make-up

Kkfosuvocalgod stated:

HBD ❤️ May God continue blessing you sis ❤️❤️❤️

Bernardadusepoku stated:

Happy birthday Mother! God's blessings and his awesome grace on you!

ladyblinks_ stated:

Happy glorious birthday Queen❤️

Vickyzugah stated:

Happy blessed birthday sis. More wins

empress_poks stated:

Happy blessed birthday ❤️❤️❤️, may the good Lord favour you always

Source: YEN.com.gh

