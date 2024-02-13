Media personality Felicia Osei has opened up about marriage being one of her biggest fears in life

In a new interview, Felicia justified her fears and established that she hoped to conquer those fears in the future

Her explanation with scores of netizens who shared their experiences and advised on what the young woman can do to help things

Ghanaian broadcaster and comedian Felicia Osei has shared her thoughts about marriage as an institution.

In a recent interview, the media personality disclosed that marriage was one of her biggest fears as a woman despite her intention to settle down in future.

Felicia Osei's take on marriage resonated with scores of young women who also shared their experiences.

Felicia Osei explains why she fears marriage Photo Source: Instagram/OseiFelicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei explains why she fears marriage

According to Felicia Osei, marriage is a happy feeling, and she plans to conquer her fears at the right time.

However, certain thoughts about marrying scare her away from the institution.

"What if you fall in love with someone after marriage? What if you cheat in marriage? What if you get tired of your spouse?" Felicia quizzed as she shared her fears with the show host, Okyeame Quophi, who asked about her relationship status.

"For now, I'm dating and don't plan on transitioning into marriage," the broadcaster disclosed in her recent interview.

Netizens react to Felicia Osei's fears

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Felicia Osei's statement.

akua_offeibea_ said:

It has been my greatest fear ooo

abena_amponsah123 wrote:

That's my biggest fear tooo marriage

nanaamaelikplim shared:

I remember asking my mum....what if I end up with an enemy thinking he's my husband? That's my fear oo......looking at how the world is now....human being can pretend soo well

reggierockstone711 advised:

Marriage is work! Hard work and you fall u get up! No where cool! Mistakes go come! You go learn and move on! Remember we will all die at some point and so we fuss much about much forgetting we are on time! Forgiveness is a crucial part of the story tho! I bet u ask GOD for forgiveness and more always huh! Can you give it tho? Now that’s the question! Gotta pray much cos where there is love the devil will attack hardest! Love is more powerful than we know! The devil sabi

desmondtutututu45 added:

Hmmmmmm,I’m in my early 40s and I just fell out of marriage,trust me Quophie I will never ever marry again,biggest regret

Lisa Quama opens up about her relationship status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Lisa Quama's thoughts as she opened up on her relationship status, claiming to be single and only dating Jesus.

The dancer explained that she is not interested in getting married, so there is no need for her to get involved in any relationship, which would only lead her to fornicate.

Source: YEN.com.gh