Popular media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has secured another husband after her second marriage failed in 2017

The comedian announced her new title with stunning photos of herself in a gorgeous tiered white gown

Afia Schwarzenneger attributed her miraculous union to one of Ghana's famous prophets

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger, has credited her third marriage to the work of Tracey Boakye's prophet, Prophet Ogyaba.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, all thanks belong to the prophet for helping her marry her best friend.

Prophet Ogyaba describes himself as a seer on his social media platform. He also noted that he was born to prophecy.

Tracey Boakye shared a testimony from Prophet Ogyaba's efforts earlier this year. According to the actress, her youngest son, Luxury, was almost operated on a few hours after his birth.

Through prayers from Prophet Ogyaba, the surgery was nullified and cancelled.

Afia Schwarzenegger's wedding surprised many Ghanaians even though reports of her traditional wedding flooded the timeline in April 2023.

Peeps react to Afia Schwarzenegger's white wedding to mystery man

Although, many people would rather avoid a confrontation with a strong-willed Afia Schwarzenegger. Nevertheless, they celebrated her joyous occasion with her.

villas_boaz commented:

Huge congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ Observers are mourning .obiaaaa boa .Mese what God cannot do does not exist ampa Onyame Kala nie ❤️❤️

jaydenagyei7 commented:

Indeed their thought are not the thoughts of God.

yanesahbeadedflipflops commented:

I'm so proud of you. I wish you more Marital peace of mind, patience, love and unmerited favour from God almighty. Congrats ️

prettylookgh commented:

Congratulations, my dear. I have loved you till today, and I love the way you do your things now. Greater blessings are ahead

