Dancehall music stalwart Shatta Wale has unveiled his girlfriend online, a pretty lady called Maali

Shatta Wale shared lovely photos of the gorgeous Maali as he announced that he had fallen in love

The photos sparked mixed reactions from the followers of the Shatt Movement boss as many fans crossed their fingers to see what next

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has found himself a new girlfriend. The lady is named Maali.

Shatta Wale announced his latest love affair with Maali in posts on his Instagram page on Saturday, September 30. He shared photos of the beautiful-looking Maali.

Shatta Wale has unveiled a new girlfriend called Maali Photo source: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale's new girlfriend Maali shows curves in tight dress

The first post showed the lady wearing a body-hugging long skirt which accentuated her contours, showing her as a curvaceous lady.

The matching top to the tight skirt was cropped to show parts of her belly including the belly button.

Sharing the photo, hatta Wale indicated that he had been with Maali for some time now but chose to hide it from the public.

"Sorry I hid this from you all I am in love ," he said.

Shatta Wale and new girlfriend Maali share a kiss

In another photo, Shatta Wale showed a loved-up moment with Maali where they shared a kiss.

In his caption, Shatta Wale wished his sweetheart a safe light as they travelled to London for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Fans react as Shatta Wale finds new love

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from Shatta Wale's followers.

akuapee9 said:

Shatta U fall in love every 3 market days

vailetdenis96 said:

How long this relationship will last? So that we will know if to follow her

comedianwaris

But Shatta too the way girls Dey break your heart is not good kraaa oo … I pray this one will be the last

ohiani__stubborn__proud said:

Wo nyini oo y3 na ware na gyae gyimie Nii Armah

Maali is Shatta Wale's 2nd girlfriend in lesst than 2 years

The announcement of Shatta Wale's new relationship comes about one and a half years after he broke up with her last known girlfriend, Elfreda.

Just like Maali, Shatta Wale publicised his relationship with Elfreda and even introduced her to Medikal and Fella Makafui.

But a few months later, it was widely reported that the relationship had ended.

