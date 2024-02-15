Comedian Derick Kobina Biney, well-known as DKB, sent a message to ladies telling them to focus on Christ instead this Valentine's season

He took to his Instagram page to express how the Valentine's Day celebration is vanity and that the only thing that truly matters is Jesus Christ

The funny video has garnered several reactions on social media

Ghanaian comedian DKB, born Derick Kobina Biney, released a funny video on Valentine's Day.

He sent a word of advice to ladies who expect to receive massive gifts from their boyfriends or husbands.

In the video, DKB intimated that Valentine's Day was vanity, so the girls who are flaunting their teddy bears, chocolates, flowers, and other gits should go to bed because nothing lasts forever.

A teary-eyed DKB also complained about not receiving gifts on Valentine's Day. He said he didn't even get plantain chips, complaining that he was not the leading man in his relationship as he had assumed. He said:

"Those of you girls with all your Valentine's Day gifts are all vanity; the Bible speaks against it. You need to focus on Christ and focus on Heaven. Jesus is the one who died for us. Herrhh e hard, bro, see the way I make sad. Plantain chips sef ano get some."

Ghanaians react to DKB's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the funny video. See them below.

kelzi_xtheren wrote:

Sending you lots of love ❤️

iamqueennaty said:

The single people like me will believe say it’s true la

mavisfrimpong2 wrote:

Eiiiiiii l have miss you my love happy valentine's Day

selleygalley added:

Hahahahahahahahahahaha

sayjackieankrah wrote:

Herh! Stop that

