Amerado and Patoranking in a video linked up, and they sang the Ghanaian rapper's new Abronoma tune together

The pair sat on a couch together and enjoyed the tune, and according to Amerado, they had an insightful conversation during their time together

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many were excited to see them together and hoped for a collaboration

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has shared a video of him and Nigerian star Patoranking singing his new tune Abronoma together. The video, which was posted on Amerado's TikTok page, shows the two artistes sitting on a couch and enjoying the song.

Amerado released Abronoma in early 2024, and the song is already gaining decent traction. The song talks about the struggles of life and overcoming challenges, soaring high like a bird. The title, Abronoma, is the Twi name for dove.

According to Amerado, he and Patoranking had an insightful conversation during their time together. He captioned the video saying:

I sat with Big @Patoranking last night and we had an insightful conversation.Thanks, Big Don

The video has received a lot of positive feedback from fans of both artists. Many commented that they were happy to see them together and hoped for a collaboration.

Amerado and Patoranking warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

whyborn said:

Amerado is doing animal husbandury he realease kweku ananse and abronoma the next will be akok)hwede3

THE BOLDZ wrote:

@AMERADO super remix won’t be bad with the world best

King Rex Official commented:

We want the remix with him and Kofi Kinaata

Linda Coffie reacted:

God bless you bro may God continue to take u higher indeed u are a winner man

ℝℂℍ-ℕ-ℤ wrote:

go higher bro can you guys bring us song for a very first time

Patoranking and Ghanaian traders

In another story, Nigerian singer Patoranking was in Ghana, and while driving in town, he got ambushed by some affable traders.

The lovely street hawkers were very happy to see the Nigerian superstar and begged him to sing for them.

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens, with many admiring how hospitable Ghanaians were.

