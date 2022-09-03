Fameye biography: career, songs, albums, awards, and latest updates

Fameye’s music journey is that of a determined and focused professional who wanted to succeed and help those around him. Before becoming a national icon, many did not know him, although he was a member of MTN Hitmaker season 4. Today, the rapper has attracted a massive following of fans because of his hit songs.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Musician Famaye posing for the camera. Photo: @fameye_music on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fameye is a famous Ghanaian rapper and musician from a town called Bogoso. The rapper is known for his single Nothing I Get, a remix featuring Article Wan, Medikal, and Kuami Eugene. The star was a member of the popular MTN Hitmaker. In 2020, he bagged the Best New Artist of the Year award in the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Fameye’s profile summary

Full name Peter Famiyeh Bozah Nickname Fameye Gender Male Date of birth 11 September 1994 Age 28 years old (2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bogos, Ghana Current residence Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single School Odorgonno Senior High School Profession Ghanaian rapper and musician Net worth $1.5 million

Early life

The rapper was born on 11 September 1994 in Bogoso, Ghana. His birth name is Peter Famiyeh Bozah. Unfortunately, he lost his parents at a tender age leaving him under the care of his uncle.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fameye schooled at Odorgonno Senior High School, where he graduated in 2013. While in high school, he was known for being a formal rapper before switching to the Afrobeat genre.

Career

Fameye started singing while in school. At this time, he was a rapper before switching to the Afrobeat genre. He continued to sing for a couple of years before getting his breakthrough. The rapper's success came through a number of songs, including the Nothing I Get remix. The remix turned him to be a national sensation in Ghana.

The personality is exceptionally talented in singing. Some of his albums include Songs of Songs, Susuka, Mercy, and Thank You. The star specializes in rap, Afrobeats, and hiplife. Here are some of Fameye's songs:

Enkwa

Barman

Sika Duro

Destiny

Nothing I get

Nothing I Get Remix Ft. Article Wan, Kuami Eugene, Medikal

Remix Ft. Article Wan, Kuami Eugene, Medikal Mati

Calling (Kwesi Ramos)

(Kwesi Ramos) Chairman Ft. Joey B

Ft. Joey B Me Pay Me Feat Lord Paper

Long Life

Beautiful

Nobody

Obolo – Fameye ft. Mr Eazi

Addiction – Fameye ft. Medikal

Afia Bruwa – Fameye ft. Kofi Kinaata

TGIF – Fameye ft. DJ Mic Smith

Ehwe Papa - Yaa Jackson ft. Fameye

Praise

Latest updates

Musician Fameye's Praise hit song won the Songwriter of the Year award for the first time during the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony held in May 2022. The competition was stiff and had great artists, including the four-time winner Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, Minister O.J, Diana Hamilton, and Abiana.

Awards

Besides the Songwriter of the Year award, the Ghanaian artist has bagged other awards recently. They include:

Highlife artiste of the year by WMA (2020)

Artiste Of the Year by WMA (2020)

Best New Artiste of the Year by Vodafone Ghana Music Award (2021)- Nomination

Hiplife Song of the Year by Vodafone Ghana Music Award (2021)

What is Fameye’s net worth?

Fameye is one of the wealthiest musicians in Ghana. The rapper’s net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. His main source of wealth creation is his music career.

FAQs

Who is Fameye? He is a Ghanaian rapper and musician. How old is Fameye? He is 28 years old as of the year 2022. He was born on 11 September 1994. Where is Fameye from? He is from Bogoso, Ghana. What is the recent award that Fameye won in 2022? He won the Songwriter of the Year award for the first time during the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony held in May 2022. What is Fameye’s nationality? He is Ghanaian. What is Fameye’s horoscope? He is a Virgo. How much is Fameye's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million as of 2022.

Fameye is a rapper whose songs and videos are always entertaining. The singer is known to be creative and with the ability to give his message through his art. You can't help but admire how far the musician has come and how much he has improved his son's production.

Would you like to know more about Caroline Konstnar's bio? Yen.com.gh shared an article about her boyfriend, parents, and what happened. Caroline's authenticity and passion for art and comedic content make people love her.

Caroline Konstnar is a multi-talented young woman who came to the limelight by posting on various social media platforms. She is a ballet dancer, social media personality, YouTuber, singer, actress, songwriter, and illustrator. Her authenticity and passion for art and comedic content make people love her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh