20 best comedy podcasts: The funniest podcast to listen to right now

Everyone needs a good laugh now and then. Thanks to comedy podcasts, your potential sources of humour are nearly limitless, meaning you no longer need to rely on your favourite comedy movie or funniest friend for a good belly laugh. Explore some of the funniest comedy podcasts guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and brighten your day.

When coming up with this list of the best comedy podcasts, we analysed numerous high-ranking comedy podcasts based on traffic, audience ratings, originality, and popularity, among many other factors. Additionally, these podcasts are not arranged in any particular order, and the list can change from one person to another.

20 best comedy podcasts

Taking time to unwind and enjoy genuine laughter is crucial. Comedy podcasts have grown in popularity, providing a wide range of humour to suit everyone's tastes. The genre is vast and ever-growing, from witty banter to stand-up and improv. If you're looking for a good chuckle, here's a list of some of the best comedy podcasts.

WTF With Marc Maron

WTF? is an old-school podcast stand-up comedian Marc Maron founded after his radio programme was cancelled. Since then, WTF With Marc Maron has gotten more prominent, and it is currently one of the top comedy podcasts in the game.

Maron has had the likes of Randy Newman, Robin Williams, and even Barack Obama on the podcast as guests. He usually addresses guests equally, throwing in a slew of funny one-liners.

In Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer, Nicole's conversations with her guests range from highly raunchy to heartfelt chats about therapy, the day-to-day challenges of sustaining a relationship, loss, and the realities of existing in a body that society deems as Other (fat, POC, Black, trans, etc.). One thing is certain: it is always hilarious.

My Dad Wrote a Porno

Though the final episode was released on 12 December 2022, My Dad Wrote a Porno is definitely worth listening to from the start due to its genuinely great premise. Jamie Morton, James Cooper, and Alice Levine take listeners on a humorous journey as they deconstruct Jamie's father's poorly written titillating book.

The funniest bit is that Jamie's father is not a fiction writer; he is a retired Irish builder who stays anonymous and penned the narrative under the alias Rocky Flintstone. The ridiculousness of the material and the hosts' humorous comments make it one of the funniest podcasts.

How Did This Get Made?

What is better than a good film? Making fun of bad films. In each episode of How Did This Get Made?, Jason Mantzoukas, Paul Scheer, and June Diane Raphael discuss a new lousy movie, joke about it, and try to make sense of the plot. The hosts' chemistry is hilarious, and their guest list is full of comedy royalty.

Wiser Than Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast was named Apple Podcasts' 2023 Show of the Year. The host interviews guests such as Carol Burnett and Jane Fonda to shed more light on leading whole and meaningful lives through deeply personal and hilarious talks.

Smartless

Featuring Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as hosts, Smartless is one of the best comedy podcasts. In every episode, one of the hosts surprises the other two with a mystery guest.

This podcast's humour is driven by forced improvisation and distinctive spontaneity, featuring everyone from pop diva Katy Perry to President Joe Biden.

Queer Gone By

What made you queer? Hosts Caitlin Powell and Kate Butch have devoted this show to finding an answer. In each episode of Queer Gone By, they select a portion of their childhood and try to determine whether that is what made them queer.

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Conan O'Brien co-hosts Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, a weekly podcast with his assistant, Sona Movsesian, and producer Matt Gourley. After leaving late-night television, O'Brien has continued to do what he does best: make people laugh and connect with his celebrity guests.

Trashy Divorces

Trashy Divorce is one of the funny podcasts. Hosted by married couple Alicia and Stacie, the show is a lot of fun, even though they talk about tragic love stories of many different people, frequently with a salty tone.

No Such Thing As a Fish

This podcast, created by the producers of the television show QI, delves into weird and fascinating facts. The vibe is quirky and hilarious rather than improving; much of the information is almost useless, adding to the humour. And, while there isn't much space for debate on No Such Thing As a Fish, there is an argument that there is no such thing as a fish.

Good One

Good One is more of a comedy nerd podcast than a comedy podcast itself. Each episode has host Jesse David Fox sitting down with a renowned comedian to discuss one of their favourite jokes and then review its origin, revisions, and meaning.

Women Like Us

This incredibly hilarious show is an intricate and engaging parody in which comic Katy Brand and actor Katherine Parkinson collaborate to discuss issues that matter to women most, such as why men no longer hold the door open or if it's acceptable to live up a tree. Women Like Us is one of the best comedy podcasts hosted by women.

Fly on the Wall

Fly on the Wall is a podcast hosted by Saturday Night Live alumni Dana Carvey and David Spade that takes viewers behind the scenes of the renowned late-night sketch comedy show over the years.

Carvey and Spade speak with various celebrity guests, including cast members of various films, hosts, musical guests, and writers, about their careers and experiences on the show.

A Very Fatal Murder

A Very Fatal Murder podcast is the ideal satire of true crime podcasts. It centres on the daring reporter David Pascall, who uses a computer programme to find a "culturally relevant" murder case to shed new light on. A Very Fatal Murder mocks the true crime craze's various flaws and ethical shortcomings while paying tribute.

The Adam Buxton Podcast

Brit comedian Adam Buxton's podcast is renowned for his steadfastly gentle line of questioning with his guests, encouraging a diverse spectrum of celebrities to approach him. Everyone from Johnny Greenwood to Michaela Coel has appeared on this podcast show.

The Comedian's Comedian

The Comedian’s Comedian is one of the best comedian podcasts. It features host Stuart Goldsmith interviewing a comedian about what they do, how they do it, and why. This pod stands out because Goldsmith is a humorous and insightful host, and you're almost guaranteed to find an episode featuring your favourite comic.

The Office Ladies

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, former cast members of the hit TV programme The Office, go through the series episode by episode. The Office Ladies podcast offers behind-the-scenes stories, trivia, and laughter for fans of the popular sitcom.

Armchair Expert Umbrella

In Armchair Expert, host Dax Shepard interviews people on their growth, setbacks, failures, and challenges, drawing on Dax's decade of sobriety, anthropology degree, and (according to him) four years of improv training. That last part could be a joke; it's tough to know unless you've had improv training.

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Comedy Bang! Bang! is arguably the first comedy podcast that comes to mind for comedy podcast enthusiasts. Its origins can be traced to the Comedy Death Ray stage show. The podcast, hosted by the charming Scott Aukerman, features improv games, interviews, and more.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Zach Braff and Donald Faison discuss every episode of the 2000s sitcom Scrubs, from their first auditions and quitting their day jobs to pratfalls, in-jokes, and celebrity appearances. The chemistry between the hosts of Fake Doctors, Real Friends contributes to the podcast's appeal.

These comedy podcasts offer much-needed comic relief in a sometimes overwhelming world. Whether you enjoy informative interviews, historical humour, or ridiculous stories, this list has something for everyone. Tune in, unwind, and let the hilarious brilliance of these podcasts lighten your day.

