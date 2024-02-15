All the Trolls characters: Meet the colourful cast and their roles

In the magical universe of the Trolls movie franchise, a diverse cast of characters captivates audiences with their colourful personalities and whimsical adventures. From the ever-optimistic Poppy to the consistently grumpy Branch, explore the enchanting kingdom of Trolls and meet all the prominent Trolls characters, each with unique roles and contributions to the plot.

Queen Poppy, Queen Barn, Branch, and Creek are some of the most popular Trolls characters.

Trolls is a 2016 animated musical film produced by DreamWorks Animation, based on the Good Luck Trolls dolls created by Thomas Dam. The movie tells the narrative of Queen Poppy and Branch, two trolls on a mission to rescue their friends from the Bergens, who believe that consuming Trolls will bring them happiness.

All the Trolls characters

The Trolls are little, colourful creatures who appear to be in a state of near-constant bliss, singing, dancing, hugging, and having fun all day. However, they are discovered by the Bergens, huge, ugly, and sad creatures who can only be happy by eating them. Here is a list of all the Trolls characters' names, and roles.

1. Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick)

Queen Poppy is the female protagonist in the Trolls movie.

Queen Poppy is the main female protagonist of the Trolls film series. She is a bright and optimistic leader who embodies positivity and happiness. With her contagious enthusiasm and persistent confidence in the power of friendship, she leads her fellow Trolls on amazing adventures.

2. Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake)

Branch is the deuteragonist in the Trolls movie.

Branch is the deuteragonist. He is nervous, overly cautious, and pessimistic. He survived an attack by the Bergans, and his grandma had to sacrifice herself to save him. He is the only troll in the village who does not sing, dance, or give hugs.

He believes singing and dancing will not save the day and always prepares for the worst-case scenario.

3. Biggie (voiced by James Corden)

Biggie is a huge blue guy.

Biggie is a huge blue guy who is easily moved to tears when being hugged. He may appear intimidating because of his towering stature, but he is one of the village's most sensitive and caring Trolls. As Branch's trusted friend and confidant, Biggie offers emotional support and comic relief.

4. Mr Dinkles (voiced by Walt Dohrn)

Mr. Dinkles is Biggie’s best friend. He is a little neon-yellow worm with blue lips and pink circles around his eyes. Biggie protects and carries him wherever he goes. He provides comic relief with funny voices, photo sessions, and hanging out with Tiny Diamond.

5. Creek (voiced by Russel Brand)

What is the purple Troll's name? Creek is a slim purple troll with blue-green ombre hair and a silver tongue. He is also known for his attractiveness and charisma. However, his role turns dark when he betrays the Trolls to save himself, serving as a precautionary lesson on the pitfalls of selfishness and deception.

6. Dj Suki (voiced by Gwen Stefani)

DJ Suki is the village's resident DJ.

DJ Suki is one of the girl Trolls characters. She is a slim troll with pink skin and orange hair. As the village's resident DJ, she keeps the music going. With her calm and confident demeanour, she lends a touch of elegance to the Troll community while promoting unity through music and dance.

7. Cooper (voiced by Ron Funches)

Cooper is a happy Trolls character.

Cooper is a loving and eccentric troll who sticks out for his distinct appearance—a giraffe-like creature with a colourful mohawk. Despite feeling like an outsider sometimes, Cooper's role as the resident "weird" troll is critical in celebrating diversity and individuality within the Troll community.

8. Guy Diamond (voiced by Kunal Nayyar)

Guy Diamond is a glittery Troll.

Guy Diamond is a Trolls character with a silver glitter body, a green nose, and white hair. He is portrayed as a flamboyant, confident troll who enjoys dancing and singing. He adds sparkle and pzazz to any scenario, spreading happiness wherever he goes with his sparkly antics and infectious energy.

9. Bridget (voiced by Zooey Deschanel)

Bridget is a kind-hearted Bergen with a greyish-purple complexion and bright pink cheeks. She works as a scullery maid in the palace of Gristle. Despite her initial insecurities, Bridget's role changes dramatically when she befriends the Trolls and discovers her inner strength. Her quest for self-discovery motivates audiences.

10. Satin and Chenille (voiced by Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt)

Satin and Chenille are Trolls characters who are conjoined twins. They are known as The Fashion Twins and love showing off their latest glamorous attire. The twins are Poppy's closest friends and advisers. Their mission is to encourage and guide Poppy while bringing glamour to the Troll village.

11. King Peppy (voiced by Jeffrey Tambor)

King Peppy is Queen Poppy's father.

King Peppy is the trolls' brave leader. He is a short, orange troll with red and grey hair and a moustache. He is Poppy's father and the former ruler of the Troll village. Peppy is celebrated for his leadership and bravery, having saved his fellow Trolls from the evil Bergens during his reign.

12. Grandma Rosiepuff (voiced by GloZell Green)

Grandma Rosiepuff is a purple Troll with mint-green hair. She is Branch's grandmother and is renowned for her ability to keep young trolls safe. She is also powerful and swift since she is frequently seen chasing down mischievous young trolls.

13. Tiny Diamond (voiced by Kenan Thompson)

Tiny Diamond is a sparkly Troll character.

Tiny Diamond is one of the most popular Trolls characters. He is a hip-hop rapping troll who is Guy Diamond's son and enjoys performing for his friends. Like his father, Guy Diamond has a sparkly troll appearance with a green nose. Despite his size, he has a profound voice, which adds to his big personality.

14. Smidge (voiced by Walt Dohrn)

Smidge is a little troll.

Smidge is a small troll with a unique voice. She is a member of The Snack Pack, who helps Queen Poppy and Branch on their escapades. With her rugged look and no-nonsense attitude, Smidge brings humour and grit to the group while reminding everyone that size does not determine strength.

15. Fuzzbert (voiced by Walt Dohrn)

Fuzzber loves dancing.

What is the green troll's name? Fuzzbert is a Trolls character entirely made of neon green hair with two bare feet visible at the bottom. His hair makes it hard for him to hear well, but on a good note, he enjoys dancing and is nicknamed Twinkle Toes.

16. King Gristle Jr. (voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse)

King Gristle Jr., the young and insecure ruler of the Bergens, takes the throne from his father, King Gristle Sr. Throughout the film, King Gristle Jr.'s role changes as he learns to embrace happiness and self-worth without relying on devouring trolls, symbolising growth and transformation.

17. Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom)

Queen Barb is the leader of the Rock Trolls.

Queen Barb is the ambitious leader of the Hard Rock Trolls. In Trolls World Tour, she embarks on a mission to bring all the Troll tribes together under the banner of rock music, resulting in an epic musical showdown. Barb's role as the protagonist challenges the trolls' unity and diversity.

18. Riff (voiced by Karan Soni)

Riff is a Rock Troll.

Riff is a grey Trolls movie character with long black hair and a purple nose. He is Queen Barb's second-in-command. Riff is Queen Barb's devoted Rock Troll and the film's secondary antagonist. He is a member of the Hard Rock Trolls and the drummer in Barb's Band.

19. Debbie

Debbie is Queen Barb's pet bat and her loyal henchman. She is well-known for her vital hearing and sharp senses, which she uses to assist Queen Barb in locating various music genres in the Troll universe. Despite her small stature, Debbie is a formidable fighter who is not afraid to use her wings and teeth to protect her queen.

20. King Thrash (voiced by Ozzy Osburn)

King Thrash is Queen Barb's father in the Trolls movie.

King Thrash, once the head of the Hard Rock Trolls, now stands as the father of Queen Barb. Having relinquished his throne to her, Thrash embraces life with gusto. When he’s not rocking out, he enjoys navigating the world in his trusty wheelchair.

21. Tresillo (voiced by J Balvin)

Tresillo is the leader of Reggaeton.

Tresillo is a blue troll with orange, yellow, green, and pink dreadlocks and the leader of the Reggaetón Trolls. He competes with the K-Pop Gang on Trolls World Tour with his hallmark song Mi Gente.

23. The K-Pop Gang (voiced by Red Velvet members)

The K-Pop Gang consists of five female trolls serving as protagonists in Trolls: World Tour. They are famous for their musical performances and dance skills. The K-pop group is presented as energetic and competitive, determined to prove that K-pop is the best music genre worldwide.

24. Chef (voiced by Christine Baranski)

The chef is an evil Bergen.

Chef is a Trolls character and one of the most popular Bergens, in charge of catching trolls for their special holiday feast, Trollstice. When King Peppy disrupts the Bergen celebration by assisting his trolls to escape through an underground tunnel, Chef sets out to find the trolls.

25. King Trollex (voiced by Anthony Ramos)

Trollex is the Techno Trolls' king, known for his fun-loving demeanour, ensuring everyone's safety while partying. He aims to inspire the trolls' exploration and creativity, opening up new possibilities in the Troll village.

What are the bad guys in Trolls called?

The villains of the Trolls movie are the Bergens, particularly Chef, who hunt down the trolls. The Bergens lock the Trolls in a caged tree and eat them during Trollstice, an annual celebration.

What are the 6 types of Trolls?

The Trolls film franchise has six different types of Trolls, each representing a distinct music genre and culture. These types of trolls are:

Pop Trolls: They love pop music and energetic dance parties. Queen Poppy leads pop Trolls.

They love pop music and energetic dance parties. Queen Poppy leads pop Trolls. Rock Trolls: They love loud music and the edgy style of rock 'n' roll. Queen Barb leads Rock Trolls.

They love loud music and the edgy style of rock 'n' roll. Queen Barb leads Rock Trolls. Techno Trolls: They love dance music and dazzling light shows. King Trollex leads techno Trolls.

They love dance music and dazzling light shows. King Trollex leads techno Trolls. Country Trolls: They love folk music and celebrate life's simple pleasures. Delta Dawn leads Country Trolls.

They love folk music and celebrate life's simple pleasures. Delta Dawn leads Country Trolls. Funk Trolls: They love funk music and retro style. Prince D leads the Funk Trolls.

They love funk music and retro style. Prince D leads the Funk Trolls. Classical Trolls: They love classical music and art. King Quincy and Queen Essence lead them.

Who are the Trolls characters in Band Together?

Trolls Band Together is the 2023 sequel to Trolls World Tour (2020) and the third main instalment in the Trolls saga. Most characters, such as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, return from previous films, while some newcomers, including Kid Cudi, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, and Camila Cabello, join the ensemble voice cast.

What are Trolls characters' ages?

The Chef is the oldest of the characters. However, her actual age is unknown, but the actress who voiced her was around 64 at the time of filming.

Most of the trolls, including DJ Suki, Creek, Biggie, Satin, Chenille, and Guy Diamond, are believed to be in their early twenties due to their youthful appearance and their friendship with Queen Poppy, who is also in her twenties. Branch is 21, and Bridget is 22.

The Trolls characters play a vital role in shaping the story and spreading the message of acceptance, friendship, and the power of positivity. Remember to turn to the Trolls for some whimsical fun and colourful adventure the next time you need a little joy and laughter.

