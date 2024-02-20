Ramsey Nouah praised and expressed his admiration for Lil Win, stating that the actor was super talented and famous

The Nigerian star, while lauding his Ghanaian colleague, said Lil Win was multi-talented and good with different aspects of entertainment

Ramsey Nouah was brought to Ghana recently by Lil Win, and the pair are set to work on a new project that is highly anticipated by Ghanaians

Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah praised and expressed his admiration for his Ghanaian counterpart Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, stating that the actor was super talented and famous in the entertainment industry.

Ramsey Nouah and Lil Win. Photo Source: ramseynouah, Lil Win

The Nollywood star, who arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 19, 2024, for a joint movie project with Lil Win, said he was impressed by the versatility and creativity of the Kumawood actor.

Ramsey Nouah also said he was happy to collaborate with Lil Win on the upcoming movie titled A Country Called Ghana, which is produced by Wezzy Empire.

The movie, which also features another Nigerian veteran actor, Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, is expected to be a blockbuster. Ghanaians have praised Lil Win and have described the collaboration as a power move.

Lil Win, who welcomed the Nigerian actors at the Kotoka International Airport, said he was honoured to have them on board for his movie project.

Lil Win and Ramsey Nouah warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

OHEMAA Cee said:

awwww, this is amazing n is a sign of unity, bravo Boss Lilwin

Nana Kay said:

He had to explain “I applaud you”To liwin

Busia Jnr. wrote:

Enemies are not God, Lilwin is Lilwin

FUTURE MUPHASA commented:

They take him for granted but he making waves big ups to Weezy empire

Lil Win addresses Martha Ankomah's lawsuit

In another story, news spread recently that actress Martha Ankomah had sued Lil Win for using unprintable words against her in a viral video.

In a new video, Lil Win has reacted to Martha's lawsuit. He refused to comment on the issue, saying he did not want any trouble.

The video sparked debate online, with many saying Lil Win had started a fight he couldn't finish.

