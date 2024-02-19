Lil Win Reacts To Martha Ankomah's Lawsuit Against Him, Refuses To Comment (Video)
- News spread recently that actress Martha Ankomah had sued Lil Win for using unprintable words against her in a viral video
- In a new video, Lil Win has reacted to Martha's lawsuit. He refused to comment on the issue, saying he did not want any trouble
- The video sparked debate online, with many saying Lil Win had started a fight he couldn't finish
Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has reacted to Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against him.
In the video, he withheld his comments about the issue, saying he did not want any problems.
YEN.com.gh met with the renowned actor in Accra after he brought Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum to Ghana and asked him about the ongoing lawsuit.
Lil Win, typical of him, took a humorous angle to the question and, in the video, said he did not want to comment on the issue.
Lil win subtly shades Martha Ankomah with inspirational quote after flying in Nigerian actors for his movie
He scolded some media houses for being quick to publish negative news but slow to spread positive things about him.
He joked that he was deaf, dumb, and blind and had not heard nor seen the ongoing lawsuit.
Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against Lil Win
Martha sued Lil Win after he used unprintable words on her regarding an alleged issue of Martha belittling Kumawood movies and actors.
Watch the funny video here.
Ghanaians react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See them below.
nephron_official said:
You go mumu you Efie nyansa be school nyansa
AAI_JHAE wrote:
Am close my eye ampa..but what he said is true bloggers only take out the negative stuff to post
kwesi_key_pad said:
you Build School all.. but still, Brofu nu 3ny3
ohemaa. Suzy said:
am close my eyes ♥
anfam_david said:
Baako suro
odeidavidson wrote:
You’re close ur eyes ampa lil Wayne
