News spread recently that actress Martha Ankomah had sued Lil Win for using unprintable words against her in a viral video

In a new video, Lil Win has reacted to Martha's lawsuit. He refused to comment on the issue, saying he did not want any trouble

The video sparked debate online, with many saying Lil Win had started a fight he couldn't finish

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has reacted to .

In the video, he withheld his comments about the issue, saying he did not want any problems.

Lil Win and Martha Ankomah in photos. Photo: @officiallilwin @marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh met with the renowned actor in after he brought Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum to Ghana and asked him about the ongoing lawsuit.

, typical of him, took a humorous angle to the question and, in the video, said he did not want to comment on the issue.

He scolded some media houses for being quick to publish negative news but slow to spread positive things about him.

He joked that he was deaf, dumb, and blind and had not heard nor seen the ongoing lawsuit.

Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against Lil Win

Martha sued Lil Win after he used unprintable words on her regarding an alleged issue of Martha belittling Kumawood movies and actors.

Watch the funny video here.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See them below.

nephron_official said:

You go mumu you Efie nyansa be school nyansa

AAI_JHAE wrote:

Am close my eye ampa..but what he said is true bloggers only take out the negative stuff to post

kwesi_key_pad said:

you Build School all.. but still, Brofu nu 3ny3

ohemaa. Suzy said:

am close my eyes ♥

anfam_david said:

Baako suro

odeidavidson wrote:

You’re close ur eyes ampa lil Wayne

Ramsey Nouah Says He'll Take His Children To Lil Win's School After Arriving In Ghana (Video)

YEN.com.gh reported that Ramsey Nouah said he'd take his kids to Lil Win's school after arriving in Ghana.

Ramsey applauded Lil Win for putting together a vast movie and inviting him over for the premiere. He also lauded Lil Win for his numerous business endeavours in acting, education, film-making, etc.

Source: YEN.com.gh