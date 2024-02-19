Ghanaian actor Lil Win subtly threw a shade at actress Martha Ankomah after he flew in Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah for his movie A Country Called Ghana

In the Instagram caption, he bragged about flying the A-list Nigerian actors to Ghana, adding that he is determined not to feed into negativity but only his work

The post got many of his fans hailing him for featuring A-list Nigerian actors in his upcoming movie

Kumawood actor Lil Win subtly shaded actress Martha Ankomah after he flew Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah to Ghana to star in his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win Ramsey Nouah and Awilo (left and right) and Martha Ankoma (middle) in photos. @officiallilwin and @mathaankomah

Source: Instagram

Lil Win shades Martha Ankomah in an Instagram post

Lil Win's message surfaces amidst being served a writ by Martha Ankomah after he made some allegations against her in a viral video.

He posted pictures of when he picked up the Nigerian actors from Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the morning of February 19, 2024.

However, the Ghanaian actor's caption has many of his Instagram fans reading meaning into his feud with Martha Ankomah.

In the caption, he urged people to pour their energy into their work, saying they should never heed negativity. He wrote:

Pour your energy into what you hope to achieve. Be determined to never feed failure and negativity. Am that same Kwaman N*gga on the Block.

Lil Win also urged others to help improve the love for movies produced in Ghana, as he bragged about flying in A-list Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah.

Let’s bring back the Love of Ghana movie. Say my name #Lilwin #wezzyempire

Below are photos of Lil Win welcoming Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp at the Kotoka International Airport.

Reactions to Lil Win's post

Many of Lil Win's followers applauded him for bringing A-list Nigerian actors into the country to feature in his movie.

Below are opinions from Ghanaians :

__prince_arthur__ said:

You are really working

shaniesboahen said:

Lil Wayne bringing back life into the movie industry

officer_reginald said:

I just can’t hide this but I pray this project becomes a success. God bless you for all your hardwork

bra_quame_emirati said:

You deserve a standing ovation

hi_ellaruth said:

You are doing a great job Lil Win. Keep it up

slim_genna said:

What’s wrong with people and this brofo brofo thing eii someone is working you’re talking about brofo

It is a funny video as Ramsey Nouah begs Lil Win to speak Twi as he struggles with English

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he tried to speak English while introducing Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to General Manager for Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson and movie producer Roger Quartey.

Mr Nouah then told Lil Win that it was okay to speak Twi, which he was comfortable with, and this got all the others in the room laughing.

Many Ghanaians in the comments opined that Lil Win's English speaking skills were better.

Source: YEN.com.gh