Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, turned many heads online with her second look for her 5th birthday photoshoot

In those pictures, she flaunted her fine legs and shoulders in an all-white dress and a petticoat and had on a pink sash which read birthday girl which she wore across her chest

Lots of birthday wishes filled the comments, while others gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures

Baby Maxin, the only biological child of actress Nana Ama McBrown, turned five on February 21, 2024, and her mother dropped a set of pictures of her slaying in a white mini dress.

Baby Maxin's second outfit for her 5th birthday

For her second outfit on her 5th birthday, Baby Maxin slayed in an all-white dress that flaunted her fine legs.

The daughter of Nana Ama McBrown showed off her fashionista side with this sleeveless dress, showing off her shoulders. She covered up by wearing a white petticoat.

Baby Maxin wore a silky pink sash across her chest with the words 'Birthday Girl' written in white.

She completed her look by wearing a sea blue pair of star-studded shoes and styling up with a blue mini bag.

The Empress shared the pictures on her Instagram page and wrote a lovely caption saying:

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE. YOU ARE MY HAPPINESS. YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING @iambabymaxin

Below is a set of Baby Maxin's birthday pictures as she slays in a white dress.

Birthday wishes pour in for Baby Maxin

Many people took to the comment section to leave Baby Maxin a sweet message as she turned five.

iam_mizlinempress said:

Our Testimony Nyame Nhyira wo piii y3n agudie3

verified_kelvyn said:

You brought so much joy to your mom, happy birthday Lil princess ❤️❤️❤️

efua__xx said:

Mummy’s pride❤️Happy birthday God sent❤️❤️

minixokai_hill said:

Everything is given .. Happy Birthday flower girl . God Bless you more and more .

mariemaureenasarebediako said:

May you be preserved,secured, covered and protected in the precious BLOOD of Jesus Christ of Nasareth..you're blessed and highly favored..Happy 5th birthday baby MMM❤️

akalizzcakeengineergh said:

Happy birthday Ohema Maxin ❤️

jozy.jay21 said:

Happy birthday to u princess more grace ❤️

juiscy_vibez said:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG BABY GIRL MAXINE ❤️❤️❤️

