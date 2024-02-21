A plus-size lady stole the attention of many people at Chef Smith's Guinness World (GWR) cook-a-thon as she displayed fire dance moves

Amidst cheers, the lady danced hard and ended up removing her wig, which she whipped in the air in the video

Many people admired her energy, while others talked about Queen Teiya's love for food since she shared the video on her Instagram page

A plus-size lady stole the moment at Chef Smith's Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon, where she displayed fire dance moves in a video.

Plus-size lady steals hearts with her fire dance moves

A video shared by the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, showed the plus-size lady dressed in a red mini-dress displaying fire dance moves.

Many of Chef Smith's GWR cook-a-thon supporters took out their smartphones to record her while others cheered her on.

The lady took off her wig and waved it in the air while dancing passionately amidst cheers.

Reactions as a plus-size lady stole the show at Chef Smith's GWR cook-a-thon

Many people in the comment section admired the plus-size lady's incredible dance moves in the video such that they hailed her in the comments.

Others also commented on Queen Teiya's love for food and how she has recently supported Ghanaians who embarked on GWR marathons.

clementosuarez said:

Hmmm. Chef is cooking but..... Hmm

irene.quartey said:

You are amazing, shout out to the lady dancing, she didn't go there to play .

obibananaqwame said:

Positive vibes nkoaaa, chale you be too much

mr_ambassador__ said:

Support of the year @queenteiya_gmb22 ❤❤ @guinnessworldrecords we are waiting for our awards for the most supportive person of the year, please

akanlugwen_belinda said:

All weather queen❤️

mrmuchmore said:

Wonso wo p3 Cho paaa oo,you dey force waa

