Baby Maxin: McBrown's Husband Maxwell Mensah Showers Love On Their Daughter On Her 5th Birthday
- Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024
- Her husband, Maxwell Mensah, was among those leading the celebrations as he took to social media to wish their daughter well
- Maxwell's post, in which he expressed profound love for Maxin, sparked loads of birthday messages from his followers
Actress Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, has celebrated their daughter's birthday, Baby Maxin.
Maxin turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and her excited father could not help but hail her on social media.
In a post on Instagram, Maxwell shared two pictures from his daughter's birthday photoshoot. The photos showed Maxin rocking a princess dress with a crown.
In the first slide, she gestured with her right hand to indicate that she was five. The second slide had Maxin holding her nicely braided hair and smiling for the cameras.
Sharing the photos, daddy Maxwell showered love on his baby girl, expressing his ever-growing affection for her.
"Happy birthday, my sweet little princess! With each year that you grow, so does the love daddy has for you," he said.
Ghanaians react to Maxwell's birthday message to Maxin
The images and birthday message shared by Maxwell for his daughter have sparked reactions online. Many of his followers joined him in wishing Maxin a happy birthday.
nailedby_reesa.gh said:
Glorious birthday Princess…Grow up and be great
littlemercysmith said:
My baby is all grown age with massive grace
agnesowusu646 said:
Happy blessed birthday sweet pretty more years to celebrate
marybaidoo36 said:
Happy birthday to you dear.more life and prosperity
mariemaureenasarebediako said:
Be blessed and favored in every department of your life..Happy 5th birthday Princess MMM..you're dearly love
Meanwhile, before the milestone birthday, Maxin told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school.
In a video, she shared her guest list, which included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering who he was.
