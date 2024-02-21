Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Her husband, Maxwell Mensah, was among those leading the celebrations as he took to social media to wish their daughter well

Maxwell's post, in which he expressed profound love for Maxin, sparked loads of birthday messages from his followers

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, has celebrated their daughter's birthday, Baby Maxin.

Maxin turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and her excited father could not help but hail her on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Maxwell shared two pictures from his daughter's birthday photoshoot. The photos showed Maxin rocking a princess dress with a crown.

In the first slide, she gestured with her right hand to indicate that she was five. The second slide had Maxin holding her nicely braided hair and smiling for the cameras.

Sharing the photos, daddy Maxwell showered love on his baby girl, expressing his ever-growing affection for her.

"Happy birthday, my sweet little princess! With each year that you grow, so does the love daddy has for you," he said.

Ghanaians react to Maxwell's birthday message to Maxin

The images and birthday message shared by Maxwell for his daughter have sparked reactions online. Many of his followers joined him in wishing Maxin a happy birthday.

Baby Maxin names favourite boy as she drops the guest list for her 5th birthday

Meanwhile, before the milestone birthday, Maxin told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school.

In a video, she shared her guest list, which included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering who he was.

