Actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Her birthday brought together her mother, father, Maxwell Mensah, and other family members to celebrate and pray for her

A video of the lovely family moment to celebrate Maxin's birthday has sparked reactions online

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawushie Mensah, affectionately called Baby Maxin, has excited her family as she celebrates her birthday.

Maxin, born on February 21, 2019, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing her family together to celebrate her new age.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband celebrated Baby Maxin's 5th birthday together Photo source: @maxmens, @sweet_maame_adwoa

As previously reported, Maxin's milestone birthday started with her photos flooding social media. One of the posts came from her father, Maxwell Mensah, who expressed unending love for the little girl.

Following Maxin's celebration on social media, a video has emerged online showing how the family celebrated with the birthday girl. The footage showed Maxin's father joining her mother and other family members to celebrate and say a prayer for her.

In the footage shared on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, Baby Maxin was spotted wearing a peach-coloured outfit with pink and black spectacles. Sitting on her father's lap, she responded that she was five.

Maxin's mother said some words of affirmation and prayed for blessings for the girl after leading the hip and hurray cheers. Maxin's paternal grandmother, Auntie Julie, was also present.

McBrown's admirers celebrate Maxin

The video of McBrown and Maxwell celebrating Maxin's birthday has triggered lovely reactions and observations on social media.

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

Today maxine is being calm.

zakia.samed said:

Happy birthday beautiful princess ❤❤

princebrown839 said:

Some people won’t sleep today except another new dragging McBrown again

Baby Maxin names favourite boy as she drops the guest list for her 5th birthday

Meanwhile, before the milestone birthday, Maxin told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school.

In a video, she shared her guest list, which included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering who he was.

