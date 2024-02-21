Actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown and her husband have had lovely moments with their daughter, Baby Maxin, as she celebrated her birthday

Baby Maxin clocked the milestone age of five on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and had her parents and other family celebrating with her

One of the videos from the celebration showed Maxin sharing kisses with her mother and father as well as her grandmother

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, had lovely moments with their daughter as she celebrated her birthday, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, a.k.a. Baby Maxin.

Maxin, born on February 21, 2019, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing her family together to celebrate her new age.

Baby Maxin's 5th birthday has been a lovely family celebration Photo source: @maxmens, @ghpagetv

Source: Instagram

As previously reported, Maxin's milestone birthday started with her photos flooding social media. One of the posts came from her father, Maxwell Mensah, who expressed unending love for the little girl.

Following Maxin's celebration on social media, a video has emerged online showing Maxin's father joining her mother and other family members to celebrate and say a prayer for her.

McBrown and Maxwell share kisses with Maxin on her 5th birthday

After the initial video, a new one emerged, revealing more lovely moments for the couple and their daughter.

The latter video has Maxin kissing her father and mother. Maxwell was the first to get the kiss after Maxin was asked by her mother to kiss him. McBrown later went to Maxin to get her kisses.

"Say mummy I love, and give daddy your kisses, a lot of kisses. We love you okay? God bless you," McBrown said among other things.

Baby Maxin subsequently shared kisses with her paternal grandmother, Auntie Julie, before interacting with others present.

Watch the video below:

Baby Maxin names favourite boy as she drops the guest list for her 5th birthday

Meanwhile, before the milestone birthday, Maxin told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school.

In a video, she shared her guest list, which included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering who that one lucky boy was

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh