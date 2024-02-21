Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, celebrated the fifth birthday of Maxin at a house party with family and friends

A video from the celebration has popped up online, showing a lovely moment of the couple vibing and speaking patois

There were a lot of good vibes between Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, as their daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, celebrated her birthday.

Baby Maxin, born on February 21, 2019, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, bringing her family together to celebrate her new age.

As previously reported, Maxin's milestone birthday started with her photos flooding social media. One of the posts came from her father, Maxwell Mensah, who expressed unending love for the little girl.

Following Maxin's celebration on social media, Maxin's father joined her mother and other family members to celebrate and say a prayer for her. A video emerged online showing Maxin kissing her father and mother.

But that was not the only lovely moment McBrown and her husband had at Maxin's birthday celebration. The two had their own cosy time.

McBrown and Maxwell speak patois

In another video which has been shared by blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa, the couple was captured 'vibing' together.

Holding her phone in selfie mode, McBrown went straight to her husband and started asking him questions in patois.

She asked: "Yo, Mr Mensah, wah yuh sey?" which translates as "Yoo, Mr Mensah, what do you say?" and he replied, "we dey here" which translates as "we are here."

McBrown went further to indicate that she and Maxin's father were celebrating their daughter's birthday.

Baby Maxin names favourite boy as she drops the guest list for her 5th birthday

Meanwhile, before the milestone birthday, Maxin told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school.

In a video, she shared her guest list, which included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering who that one lucky boy was.

