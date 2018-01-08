Berla Mundi’s biography: tribe, education, parents, husband, house

Berla Mundi is a Ghanaian voice artist, radio presenter, media personality, and women's advocate. She is one of the leading women in media in Ghana and a vibrant individual who has become a global brand. For many years, she has positioned herself as a youth leader and developed an interest in youth advocacy and sustainable development projects.

Over the years, the TV presenter has established herself as an influential figure in the media space and portrayed professionalism and diligence in her work.

Profile summary

Full name Berlinda Addardey Popularly known as Berla Mundi Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mama Ruby Mundi Relationship Status Single School St. Theresa's School, Achimota School University University of Ghana, Alliance Francais, Ghana Institute of Journalism Profession Voice artist, media personality, and women's advocate Facebook Berla Mundi Twitter @berlamundi Instagram @berlamundi

Berla Mundi's biography

Which part of Ghana is Berla Mundi from? The media personality was born in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Berla Mundi's mother's name is Mama Ruby Mundi of Accra, Ghana. In 2017, she celebrated her mother's birthday after she turned 60 years old.

Which tribe is Berla Mundi?

The TV host is from the Krobo Tribe, part of the Ga-Adangbe ethnolinguistic group. On 13 March 2020, she celebrated her rite of passage, which prepared her for initiation into womanhood according to Krobo traditions.

How old is Berla Mundi of TV3?

Berla Mundi's age is 34 years as of 2022. She was born on 1 April 1988. Her zodiac sign is Aries, and she is a Ghanaian by nationality.

Which SHS did Berla Mundi attend?

Berla joined the prestigious Achimota School, a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana.

Which University did Berla Mundi attend? After graduating from high school, she went to the University of Ghana, where she majored in linguistics and psychology.

She then furthered her education after getting her first degree and went to study French at the Alliance Francais in Accra. Her passion for journalism allowed her to join the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she learned all the skills and techniques of journalism, mass communication, advertising, and public relations.

Career

Before joining the media space, Berla Mundi was a contestant in the 2010 beauty pageant dubbed Miss Malkia. She finished the competition in second position, which gave her enough exposure to the industry. Berla then started working for GHOne TV, one of the largest entertainment channels in Ghana.

At the EIB Network, she had different roles, including hosting shows like Rhythmz live. She also became a lead presenter at GHOne TV for eight years. In addition, she served as the Ghanaian co-host for Africa's syndicated talk show, Moments with Mo, for two years.

Berla interviewed top personalities and businesses in different industries in the country and across the continent. After working for GHOne TV, she left the media house and joined TV3 in 2019.

She took on a new role as the host of The New Day at Media General, one of Ghana's biggest TV morning shows. The media personality also launched The Day Show.

Besides her career, the broadcast journalist founded the Berla Mundi Foundation, a charity organisation that caters to and educates underprivileged children. She also launched the B.You by Berla Mundi, a mentorship and career guidance programme for young girls in Ghana.

In 2018, she established a media and PR firm called Mundi Media Network aimed at creating compelling pan-African content for young adults on a global scale. It also provides public relations consultancy for individual and corporate entities.

Awards

Berla has achieved enviable success in the media field. She has hosted Ghana's biggest, most influential, and most listened-to award-winning shows like The Drive Time on Starr 103.5FM and The Late Afternoon Show on GHOne TV.

Berla has won many other awards and received recognition for her work in different ways. Some of these include:

Ghana Events Awards

RTP Awards

Peoples choice celebrity awards

Glitz Style Awards

Avance Media Award

Young Star Award

TVET Ambassador

Who is Berla Mundi's husband?

Regarding relationships, the TV presenter is single and has never been married. She has maintained that she has been single since she entered the public limelight.

However, around 2019, rumours emerged online that Berla Mundi's husband was Joe Mettle. The two have never been married or in a relationship.

She was also rumoured to be dating Elom Adablah. She addressed the gossip by saying they were just friends.

In 2019, the radio and TV host posted a photo on her Instagram page explaining why she was single. She joked by saying Ghanaian boys do not want her and that she was looking for a husband during the 2019 Christmas period.

Berla Mundi's proposal

On her birthday, a man presented her with a bouquet and a brand-new car and asked her to be his wife. Unfortunately, the media personality declined his proposal stating that she did not know him.

Berla Mundi's house and cars

Although the TV personality lives in Accra, little information is available about Berla Mundi's house and the exact location of her home.

The closest she came to revealing more of her house was when she posted a photo of herself admiring her kitchen. Regarding cars, Berla has posted several pictures of herself driving a vehicle believed to be a Range Rover.

Photos of Berla Mundi without makeup

The TV host usually wears light makeup and a very light shade of dark brown lipstick or gloss. These are just a few of her natural-looking photos.

Interesting facts about Berla Mundi

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She loves travelling.

She is very active on various social media platforms with a massive following.

She co-hosted the 20th VGMA with Kwami Sefa Kayi.

She co-hosted Global Citizen Festival with Danai Gurira an American-Zimbabwean actress.

She is a very inquisitive and outspoken lady.

She is an ambassador for the exclusive furniture company called Dogtas Ghana.

Berla Mundi is a Ghanaian radio presenter, media personality, and advocate for women. Since she began her career, she has achieved enviable success by winning many industry awards. She is one of the most influential individuals in Ghana and has received recognition for her efforts in helping the youth in different ways.

