The video of how a Ghanaian man reacted after it was confirmed he was not the biological father of his 16-daughter has gone viral online

His wife admitted that she only found out when their daughter turned ten years old

Many people who reacted to the video have called out the woman over her infidelity

A Ghanaian man has been dealt a big blow in his pursuit of the truth after a DNA paternity test confirmed he was not the biological father of his 16-year-old daughter.

The man was informed about this on a relationship programme on Nhyira FM after the result of the DNA test was made known to him.

Looking restless in his seat while trying to prevent tears from rolling down his cheeks, the middle-aged man agreed with the host of the programme that had laboured in vain.

His wife, who was on the show, surprisingly said she got to know that his husband was fathering another man's child after the girl turned ten years old.

The TikTok video ended with the host of the programme urging the unfaithful woman to consider compensating her husband for the money spent on taking care of someone else's child.

Ghanaians call out the woman over her infidelity

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were unhappy with the action of the woman for hiding the truth from her husband until the DNA test was done.

Entertainment Hub commented:

Ghana must pass a DNA test Law, this can’t continue happening, you can’t even pay this kind of sacrifice in cash that’s the fact….

Arab money stated:

Nonchalant do DNA immediately your wife gives birth

Nonchalant wrote:

Allah I keep saying this thing that most of us in our 30,s do not belong to the fathers our mothers gave us too

user8619421274563 reacted:

It’s not all about waste of time oo bt it takes a strong man to endure such a trauma. This should be criminalized and culprits should be dealt with.

Woman calls for mandatory DNA testing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman is trending after she questioned why paternity tests are not made mandatory.

In a video posted by @ngonyamakazi on TiTok, the young woman asked why DNA tests are not conducted at childbirth. As the video continued, the lady elaborated on why she shared those sentiments.

She went on to say that many men are raising children who are not theirs, which saddens her.

