A lady who sells koko for a living, in a TikTok video, showed her fashionable side as she slayed in multiple outfits

The video showed her selling in a regular outfit in the morning, while the later parts of the footage showed her slaying in multiple classy outfits

In the comments section of the video, many people were quick to express how impressed they were by her fashion range

A Ghanaian lady who sells koko, a popular Ghanaian porridge, for a living has amazed many netizens with her stunning fashion sense in a TikTok video.

The video, which has garnered over 10,000 views and 17,000 likes on TikTok, showed the lady in her usual attire of a simple dress as she served koko to her customers in the morning.

However, the video took a surprising turn as it transitioned to the lady in various glamorous outfits, ranging from beautiful casual ensembles to dazzling gowns. The lady posed and strutted confidently in front of the camera, showing off her beauty and style.

The video was captioned “Work hard, don't feel shy” and was accompanied by a catchy song that matched the mood of the clip.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the lady’s fashion range and praised her for loving her work.

