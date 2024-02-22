Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has been transferred from RKC Genk in Belgium to LA Galaxy in the MLS

Paintsil has signed a four-year deal with Galaxy, and he is expected to play in the US top flight until the end of the 2027 MLS season

He was unveiled as Galaxy's latest signing at a short ceremony, with the club playing one of the player's songs

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) giants LA Galaxy from his Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk.

The Black Stars winger signed a four-year designated player deal with the US team, the club announced on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. His contract is expected to end during the 2027 MLS season.

According to the club statement, the 26-year-old is awaiting paperwork to make his anticipated Galaxy debut, potentially in the season opener against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Galaxy manager Greg Vanney expressed delight at securing a "dynamic winger with and without the ball who can change games instantly."

Joseph Paintsil unveiled with his music

Interestingly, the winger was introduced as Galaxy's latest signing with his music. A video first showed him wearing his new club's jersey on a pitch. Later, it showed highlights of some of Paintsil's previous games.

"I can't wait to get started. See you soon," Paintsil said in a video unveiling. His hit song Unbreakable played in the background, nodding to his music career.

Joseph Paintsil has a good reputation

Arriving with a considerable reputation, Paintsil has notched 65 goals and 35 assists in over 200 club matches. For Ghana, he has played in two AFCON tournaments, recently winning a penalty in the 2023 tournament.

The ambitious MLS club hopes the tricky, pacey Paintsil can ignite their attack. His blockbuster signing represents a significant coup for the Galaxy as they reload their roster with elite talent.

If Paintsil replicates his European success, Galaxy fans can expect spectacular goals, speedy runs, and game-winning moments in the coming seasons.

Joseph Paintsil meets Sarkodie in Germany

Meanwhile, the football star does not only sing to show his love for music. He recently left Belgium for Germany to meet rapper Sarkodie.

The two met in Cologne, where Sarkodie was to perform at an event. In the video, the two hugged and conversed like real friends when they met.

