Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has tweeted the link to his second single, titled "Yaa Se"

In his tweet, the Black Stars forward said people must be ready to jam when they listen to his music

The first song, titled "Kotosa," which was released in December 2022, saw Ghanaians stream and enjoy

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has released a second song titled “Yaa Se,” showing how serious he takes his music career.

His first single, “Kotosa,” was released in December 2022. The song became a popular one in the Ghanaian music industry.

In a tweet, Joseph said his song is accessible on all digital platforms.

“Ready to jam? My latest song is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out and let me know what you think!”

Joseph Paintsil becomes one of the few Ghanaian footballers who venture into the music industry. He joins the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Boateng, and John Boye, who also balance their football careers with their passion for music.

Even though being a footballer can take all of your time, Joseph’s love for music makes him find time for his second love. It became clear that Joseph was passionate about music in October 2022 when he shared a video on his social media accounts rapping and singing.

The 25-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder or a left winger for Belgian club Genk. In the just-ended season, Joseph scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances for his club, KRC Genk.

After the end of the season, he thanked the club supporters for their loyalty and promised they would come back better to win the league the next year.

Joseph Paintsil called for the Africa Cup qualifier against Madagascar

He has currently been called to the Black Stars camp to prepare for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

In a press conference, he stated despite his great goal-scoring and assist record, he is not under pressure to score for the national team.

“For me, I am not really under pressure you know. My style of play is to always help the team in terms of giving assists, in terms of fighting, in terms of defending, in terms of taking players on that’s my task. If I score, we thank God but the most important thing is the team.”

Ghanaian footballer shares video of meeting Sarkodie in Germany

Joseph Paintsil doesn’t only sing to show his love for music; he left Belgium for Germany to meet rapper Sarkodie.

The two met in Cologne, where Sarkodie was to perform at an event. In the video, the two hugged and conversed like real friends when they met

