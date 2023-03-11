Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has shared a nice moment with popular musician Sarkodie after they met in Germany

The KRC Gent winger also used the opportunity to present his club jersey to Sarkodie during their encounter

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the men for succeeding in their various fields of endeavours, with others also hoping for a chance to meet Sarkodie

Ghanaian football player Joseph Paintsil was left feeling star-struck after he met celebrated rapper Sarkodie in Germany.

The two respected Ghanaian stars met in Cologne where Sarkodie was billed to perform at an event on Friday, March 10.

Joseph Paintsil shares a nice moment with Sarkodie in Germany as the rapper prepares for his show

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Sports Update Ghana captured the moment where the duo acted like real friends and hugged and engaged in a conversation.

The KRC Gent player also presented the Countryside hitmaker with the jersey of his football club.

Paintsil took to Twitter to thank the management of Sarkodie for making the meeting possible.

"Grand link up with king . @sarkodieIt was a great honor to meet the legend last night! Props to the entire Sarkcess crew(@angeltownbaby@AbeikuSarkcessand the squad )for making it possible.” he tweeted.

The player has, meanwhile, been named in the 25-man squad released by Black Stars coach Chris Hutton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola later this month.

Ghanaians react to the meeting between Sarkodie and Joseph Painstil

Netizens have commended Joseph Paintsil for reaching out to Sarkodie, especially considering how he loves rap music.

@ReestonJnr:

Two great guys,can’t wait to meet you too

@graceyafful:

Higher heights

Samuel Akwasi Baafi Subcedy:

@ReestonJnr

Two great guys; can’t wait to meet you too

@BlingsCurtis:

God bless you bro

Shatta Wale praises Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale tried to stir controversy on social media following some comments he passed regarding Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Speaking in an interview on Luv FM, Shatta Wale touched on the subject when he said the collaboration was beautiful and asked Ghanaians to praise and support Sarkodie.

