Media personality Aba Dope visited the residence of actress Nana Ama McBrown where she interacted with her daughter Baby Maxin to make plans for her 5th birthday

Maxin told Aba that she wanted only 100 guests at her party and mentioned the various foods that she be served at the event

The adorable video melted many hearts as they gushed over their lovely bond

An adorable video of media personality Aba Dope asking Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, what she wanted for her fifth birthday has melted many hearts on social media.

Baby Maxin, Aba Dope and Nana Ama Mcbrown in photos. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin and @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin told Aba Dope what she wanted for her birthday

Aba Dope visited the residence of Nana Ama McBrown, where she interacted with Baby Maxin to find out how to make her fifth birthday special.

Mentioning what she wanted, Baby Maxin said she wanted 100 guests at her birthday party, and the decor should be colour-themed purple and pink.

When the media personality asked her what food she wanted to be served at the event, she said she wanted hotdogs, pizza, and doughnuts.

Below is an adorable of Baby Maxin telling Aba Dope what she wants for her 5th birthday.

Reactions to the adorable video of Baby Maxin and Aba Dope

Many people talked about how the video melted their hearts. Others also talked about how much Baby Maxin loves food just like her mother, Nana Ama McBrown.

Maame Akosua Jackson said:

let me add to her wish list. she wants to eat at your restaurant too

Adjoa Riccis said:

Small girl you know hot dogs. Me sef I don’t know. Haven’t even seen it before

nanahemaaefya said:

Just like her mom she also likes food love you baby Maxine ❤️

Akosua Asaa said:

Baby Maxine knows the way to her heart

Avorita Bosslyn Navythel said:

I'm the only 1 seeing Baby Maxine as Afronita's look alike

snyper1 said:

just like mom happy birthday baby Maxine we love you too much

"We dey here": Maxwell & McBrown speak patois as they get cosy at Maxin's b'day

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, turned five years old on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Mrs McBrown Mensah and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, celebrated the fifth birthday of Maxin at a house party with family and friends.

A video from the celebration has popped up online, showing a lovely moment of the couple vibing and speaking patois.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh