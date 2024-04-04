A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting over how much her husband loves her has gone viral

In the TikTok video, she dragged her husband to Auntie Naa to seek answers on why he loved him so much

Netizens who saw the video lauded the man for showing so much love to his wife

A Ghanaian woman has sparked an uproar of laughter on social media after she lamented that her husband loves her so much.

In a video making rounds on social media, the woman who could not comprehend why the man loved her so much dragged him to Auntie Naa on Oyerepa FM for answers.

"He loves me so much, I don't understand so ask him for me," she told Auntie Naa.

Her confession triggered an atmosphere of laughter in the studio as it turned out that her complaint was just a joke.

In appreciation for all the love displayed to her by her husband, she asked the team in the studio to help her thank him.

The video shared on TikTok by @Josephmarfo_official has since reached over 24,000 people with 24,900 likes and 462 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Ghanaian man for loving his dearly

Netizens who saw the video commended the man for showing his wife so much love.

@SPretty wrote:

"This is how it should be."

@Hillybakes_Gh

"God bless all men who love their wives."

@Destiny Love wrote:

"To everyone reading this may the Almighty God heal you from all your wounds Amen."

@Nana Akua Nyarko wrote:

"It’s about time we also hear about the good side of marriage."

@Joshua Obeng wrote:

"This woman is a whole mood coz this is how it should be not the other way."

Afua Asantewaa’s loving husband presents her with flowers

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on how Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Ghanaian singer Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, expressed his love by presenting her with a bouquet.

In a video, the man knelt as he congratulated and celebrated Afua Asantewaa over her achievement.

This was after Afua Asantewaa surpassed 105 hours of singing during her attempt to break the Guinness World Record singing marathon.

