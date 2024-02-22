Fameye, in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, opened up about his experience with a broken heart and how he reacted

Ghanaian singer and rapper Fameye has opened up about his experience with a broken heart and how he reacted to it. In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the musician said he had been disappointed by ladies many times in his life.

Fameye said he is someone who goes all out when he is in love with a woman. However, he said it usually does not end well for him, as he often gets betrayed or dumped by his lovers.

The artiste said at one point in time, he cut off his dreadlocks and dyed his hair out of sadness. He said he did this to express his pain and frustration, as well as to change his appearance and start afresh.

Fameye said he has learned from his mistakes and has become more careful and mature in relationships. He mentioned that trusting a woman is not an easy thing.

Fameye gets many sharing broken heart experience

In the comments section of the interview's video, Ghanaians shared their own broken heart stories.

kelvingh5884 said:

Not easy ooo I walked from Nima to kasoa….

amg_montana491 wrote:

Ego reach everybody.. me I climb my girl en house roof top just to be sure she de d room Inside de sleep …hmm dis case

andani3_t5 commented:

women go show you hmm

Fameye laments about koko prices

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Fameye complained about the Hausa koko he bought worth GH¢3, which came without milk.

In a video circulating on social media, the Far Away crooner stated that he was bothered about the cost.

The video got many people laughing hard as they told him about how expensive items are in the country lately.

Source: YEN.com.gh