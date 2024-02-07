Ghanaian rapper Fameye complained about the Hausa koko he bought worth GH¢3 which came without milk

In a video circulating on social media, the Far Away crooner stated that he was bothered about the cost

The video got many people laughing hard as they told him about how expensive items are in the country lately

Ghanaian rapper Fameye took to his social media page to cry about the rising cost of living in the country.

Fameye cries about the cost of Hausa koko in Ghana

Fameye bought the famous Ghanaian breakfast meal, Hausa koko, and was disappointed in the price at which it was sold to him.

In a video, he showed the rubber filled with the porridge he bought for GH¢3. The Not God crooner added that the vendor sold it to him without milk since he had to buy that separately.

Complaining in the video, he said,

"Koko GH¢3 without milk? I would not lie, it bothers me."

Video of Fameye lamenting about the price of Hausa Koko without milk.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Femeye complaining about the cost of Hausa Koko

Fameye's video got many people laughing hard in the comments as they stated that the price he bought the Hausa koko was now the normal price on the market.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

clinton_what01 said:

Hw3 koko 3 you want milk. 5gh sef you no go get.

kofi_sika108 said:

Hw3 Fameye paa woop3 milk by this time

tekyiya said:

Koko 3 plus milk , wo fr3 Ghana k)) he

sena.grace.585 said:

E go reach everybody

pino_kuami said:

It’s normal jooorrrr

alvinabra said:

Your own get weight oooo dis I bought 5gh Air nkoaaa a

blogger_acostic said:

Masa it's ok this one is even big kraaaa.

