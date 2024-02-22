Socialite and singer Hajia4Reall is facing a possible five-year jail term in the US over her romance scam case

The new development follows Hajia4Reall pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money and agreeing to pay the monies back

Afia Schwarzenegger has shared her reaction, drawing Hajia4Reall's daughter into her submission

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to news that socialite Hajia4Reall had pleaded guilty in her US romance scam case.

Hajia4Reall, real name Mona Faiz Montrage, has been facing prosecution in the US since May 2023. Originally arrested in the UK in November 2022, she was extradited to America six months later for prosecution.

Accused of scamming victims to the tune of more than $2 million in romance scams, she was charged with six offences with a possible 20-year jail term. She was denied bail and has been under surveillance ever since.

But it emerged on February 21, 2024, that the 31-year-old had pled guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She will also pay forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

offered unsolicited advice to socialite Hajia4Real following her arrest in the U.S. for involvement in a romance scam.

Afia Schwar pities Hajia4Reall's daughter

Upon hearing the news, Afia Schwar released a video expressing concern for Hajia4Real's daughter and urging the disgraced star to reform after serving jail time.

"I would pray for Hajia to see the light when she returns from jail so that she won’t go back to her fraudulent ways," she commented.

She expressed worries about what the high-profile arrest means for Hajia4Real's child and hoped this would serve as a wake-up call for the socialite to change her lifestyle.

Hajia4Reall learns lessons

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall has spoken after pleading to the charges against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, which has since been taken down, Hajia4Reall shared a statement from her lawyers explaining her guilty plea.

Captioning the photos, the mother of one indicated that she had learnt her lessons from the prosecution and was ready to move on to the next phase of her life.

