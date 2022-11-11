Ghanaian socialite, actress, and singer Hajia4Real, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Hajia4Real who recently visited the UK is reported to have been arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, while still in the country.

According to a report by 3news.com, the Fine Girl singer was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

Hajia4Real has reportedly been arrested in the UK over a fraud case Photo source: @hajia4reall

Sourcing Twitter blogger, @olelesalvador the report indicated that the theft which is being connected with Hajia4Real occurred when the singer visited the United States a few months ago.

Olele Salvador further disclosed that Hajia4Real was arrested through a collaboration between the US and the UK as she had been on a 'red list' in the US for some time now adding that she had been picked up for questioning as of now.

