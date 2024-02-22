Socialite and singer Hajia4Reall is facing a possible five-year jail term in the US over her romance scam case

The new development follows Hajia4Reall pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money and agreeing to pay the monies back

Following her guilty plea, the 31-year-old has popped up with a statement on social media

Singer, actress, and socialite Hajia4Reall has broken her silence after news emerged that she had pleaded guilty in the romance scam case against her.

Hajia4Reall, real name Mona Faiz Montrage, has been facing prosecution in the US since May 2023. Originally arrested in the UK in November 2022, she was extradited to America six months later for prosecution.

Accused of scamming victims to the tune of more than $2 million in romance scams, she was charged with six offences with a possible 20-year jail term. She was denied bail and has been under surveillance ever since.

Hajia4Reall's guilty plea and possible 5-year jail term

But it emerged on February 21, 2024, that the 31-year-old had pled guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She will also pay forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

Hajia4Reall learns lessons

In a post on her Instagram page, which has since been taken down, Hajia4Reall shared a statement from her lawyers explaining her guilty plea.

Captioning the photos, the mother of one indicated that she had learnt her lessons from the prosecution and was ready to move on to the next phase of her life.

"Lessons learned, we move," she said.

See below for the post as reshared by blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Hajia4Reall goes off social media

The guilty plea comes just a few days after Hajia4Real deleted all her content on Instagram as she reportedly embarked on a social media break.

While some netizens thought it was a hack, her publicist confirmed that it was a well-planned decision from Mona as she returned to school.

