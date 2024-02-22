Veteran Ghanaian actor Nat Banini has been a practising nurse in the US for the past 17 years

The 64-year-old revealed his new profession in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM

Banini explained that he switched from arts to science because of the conditions he met in the US

After years away from the screens, veteran Ghanaian actor Nathaniel Banini has revealed he now works as a nurse in the U.S.

In an interview with 3FM, Banini shared that he has built a 17-year nursing career after switching from entertainment to healthcare.

"I didn't become a nurse overnight; it’s been a long journey," he said.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb, the veteran actor admitted he had no prior medical experience before moving abroad. But through "travel and see," he found a new profession.

He explained that although it was not his intention to enter nursing, the conditions of living abroad necessitated his switch from the arts to science.

"An art person like me should never think of working in a hospital but if you travel and want to be smart and find out, you will…It's all travel and see it’s not easy but you have to do what you got to do,” he noted

While Banini misses acting, he says his nursing career has taught him confidence and time management skills applicable to movie sets. The 64-year-old also praised the US for offering opportunities regardless of age.

Nat Banini featured in many movies including Escape To Love, Lost Hope, Who Killed Nancy?, Choice, A Stab in the Dark and Baby Thief, Omama, Jewels, and Expectations, among others.

