Socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has reportedly paid $2m in restitution after pleading guilty to one of the charges in her US romance scam case

According to Nigerian journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo, Hajia4Reall has released some names as part of her plea deal with US authorities

The Ghanaian star now faces up to five years in jail, with Dr Olunloyo predicting a lesser sentence, like three years, because of her cooperation

Socialite Hajia4Reall has allegedly revealed the names of her co-conspirators in a plea deal following her arrest in a two million dollar ($2m) romance scam.

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo claims Hajia4Reall, real Mona Faiz Montrage, implicated her partners to reduce her sentencing after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Hajia4Reall has been facing prosecution in the US since May 2023. Initially arrested in the UK in November 2022, she was extradited to America six months later for prosecution.

Hajia4Reall has reportedly paid $2m and released some names as part of her plea deal Photo source: @hajia4reall

Accused of scamming victims to the tune of more than $2 million in romance scams, she was charged with six offences with a possible 20-year jail term. She was denied bail and has been under surveillance ever since.

Hajia4Reall's guilty plea and possible 5-year jail term

But it emerged on February 21, 2024, that the 31-year-old had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She will also pay forfeiture for $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

Hajia4Reall reportedly pays $2m and drops names

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Hajia4Reall has already paid the two million dollars ($2m) restitution and is looking at a likely three-year term in prison.

Citing inside sources, the Nigerian journalist claimed the Ghanaian socialite had also released some names to US authorities as part of her plea deal.

Olunloyo called the identities of others implicated "shocking."

Hajia4Reall learns lessons

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall has spoken after pleading to the charges against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, which has since been taken down, Hajia4Reall shared a statement from her lawyers explaining her guilty plea.

Captioning the photos, the mother of one indicated that she had learnt her lessons from the prosecution and was ready to move on to the next phase of her life.

