2021 GMB winner Sarfoa Asamoah has shared beautiful photos of her mother, Rebecca, and other siblings

The lovely photos were taken when the family attended the university graduation of one of Sarfoa's younger sisters

The post shared by Sarfoa got many of her followers to share congratulatory messages for her sister

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) queen Sarfoa, known in private life as Benedicta Asamoah, has flaunted her lovely family online.

Sarfoa shared beautiful photos of her mother, Rebecca Asamoah, and siblings from a graduation ceremony they attended.

One of the 2021 GMB queen's sisters, Dorcas Asamoah, bagged a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa recently attended the graduation of her sister Photo source: @sarfoa_asamoah

Source: Instagram

Sarfoa, who won Ashanti Region's GMB title after Akua GMB's win in 2011, and her family went to Dorcas' graduation to celebrate with her.

The photos shared on Sarfoa's Instagram page show her mother as a pretty woman. Sarfoa's sisters also looked beautiful like herself.

Sharing the photos, the 26-year-old expressed delight at the successes of her sisters while praying for Dorcas to go on to do greater things. She also gave a shoutout to their mother.

"Always proud as a deputy mother to see my younger sisters going for gold. Congratulations to you sweetheart @dorcyboo ❤️. My French guru, this is the beginning of greater things. The world will soon hear of the magnificent works the Lord is using you for. Mommy @rebecca.asamoah repping in grand style. We love you❤️," she said.

Sarfo's fans react to her sister's graduation

The photos shared by Sarfoa have triggered many congratulatory messages from her followers.

nana._adwoa_ said:

So beautiful Congratulations @dorcyboo

richardowusunsafoah said:

Congrats, Pretty!

adepaspanky said:

Congratulations dear ❤

Kwartemaa excels in 2023 GMB week 2

Meanwhile, Kwartemaa, one of the contestants of the 2023 GMB, has won over Ghanaians with her consistency and captivating storytelling skills.

In her latest performance, the Bono regional representative spoke about widowhood rites and how they are significant to their communities.

Some social media users commented on Kwartemaa's performance, claiming she is the star performer, although she didn't win the award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh