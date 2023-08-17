Sarfoa Asamoah: 2021 GMB Winner Flaunts Pretty Mom And Siblings As Sister Graduates From University (Photos)
- 2021 GMB winner Sarfoa Asamoah has shared beautiful photos of her mother, Rebecca, and other siblings
- The lovely photos were taken when the family attended the university graduation of one of Sarfoa's younger sisters
- The post shared by Sarfoa got many of her followers to share congratulatory messages for her sister
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) queen Sarfoa, known in private life as Benedicta Asamoah, has flaunted her lovely family online.
Sarfoa shared beautiful photos of her mother, Rebecca Asamoah, and siblings from a graduation ceremony they attended.
One of the 2021 GMB queen's sisters, Dorcas Asamoah, bagged a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
Sarfoa, who won Ashanti Region's GMB title after Akua GMB's win in 2011, and her family went to Dorcas' graduation to celebrate with her.
Ghanaians react as Samira Bawumia slays in a puff-sleeve dress and GH¢224,600 Hermès bag: "It could be a gift"
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
The photos shared on Sarfoa's Instagram page show her mother as a pretty woman. Sarfoa's sisters also looked beautiful like herself.
Sharing the photos, the 26-year-old expressed delight at the successes of her sisters while praying for Dorcas to go on to do greater things. She also gave a shoutout to their mother.
"Always proud as a deputy mother to see my younger sisters going for gold. Congratulations to you sweetheart @dorcyboo ❤️. My French guru, this is the beginning of greater things. The world will soon hear of the magnificent works the Lord is using you for. Mommy @rebecca.asamoah repping in grand style. We love you❤️," she said.
Sarfo's fans react to her sister's graduation
The photos shared by Sarfoa have triggered many congratulatory messages from her followers.
Thoughtful husband supports wife's dream by buying a house and converting it into a makeup studio for her
nana._adwoa_ said:
So beautiful Congratulations @dorcyboo
richardowusunsafoah said:
Congrats, Pretty!
adepaspanky said:
Congratulations dear ❤
Kwartemaa excels in 2023 GMB week 2
Meanwhile, Kwartemaa, one of the contestants of the 2023 GMB, has won over Ghanaians with her consistency and captivating storytelling skills.
In her latest performance, the Bono regional representative spoke about widowhood rites and how they are significant to their communities.
Some social media users commented on Kwartemaa's performance, claiming she is the star performer, although she didn't win the award.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh