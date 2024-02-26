Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, has stated that taking care of her kids has not been an easy task since her husband is not with her abroad

The Ghanaian actor's wife said she has to do everything regarding the kids by herself, coupled with work

Many people have shared her sentiments and encouraged her to keep going

Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, has revealed the challenges she faces as a mother of three living abroad without her husband.

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa. Photo Source: official_lilwin

Source: Instagram

In a video from her recent TikTok live, Maame Serwaa said that taking care of her kids has not been an easy task since her husband is not with her. She said she has to do everything regarding the kids by herself, coupled with work.

Maame Serwaa also said that her husband performs his duty by providing for them at the end of every month, but she has to do the hard labour by herself.

Maame Serwaa and Lil Win have been married since 2022. They have three kids together, two boys and a baby girl. Maame Serwaa also has stepsons from Lil Win’s previous marriage.

Lil Win's wife garners support

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lady yayra said:

Is not abroad alone single handily taking care of kids is not easy without work

moda commented:

what she is saying is very true ooo hmmm not easy

Shennelislam said:

Why do you always try to explain yourself given people room to drag you. Just do you

augustina wrote:

What this lady is saying is very true, so one should judge her

Lil Win celebrates wife on her birthday

In another story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared a heartwarming message on social media to celebrate his wife, Mame Serwaa, as she turned 27 on February 25, 2024.

He dropped a video of her looking gorgeous in a star-studded purple corset gown and glowing makeup.

Many well-wishers dropped lovely messages for her in the comments section of the post, while others talked about Lil Win's long, sweet message to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh