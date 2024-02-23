Artiste Maame, in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix, shared some struggles she encountered while preparing for her GWR chew-a-thon attempt

She talked about how her jaws ached from practising for two weeks ahead of the official attempt and how she came down with Hypoglycemia, which led to her getting hospitalised

Her sense of humour in the video got many netizens laughing hard in the comments of the post

Artiste Maame, the Ghanaian lady living abroad who embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chew-a-thon, told how she almost lost her life practising for her attempt.

Artsite Maame shared her story about preparing for the GWR chew-a-thon attempt

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix, Artiste Maame disclosed that she almost lost her life two weeks before her attempt when she decided to practice efficiently before the big day.

She said that her jaws ached terribly, and this brought some discomfort to her facial muscles. She also disclosed that on February 5, 2024, she collapsed on her son's birthday, which led to her being hospitalised.

"The doctors told us that she was suffering from low sugar levels which is Hypoglycemia," Ogidi Brown, her son and manager said.

Ogidi Brown also noted that they had to process forms as part of preparations, which was challenging.

Speaking about whether she would break the GWR, she stated that she was confident and that although she planned on attempting the record for seven days, she could only do seven hours.

Artiste Maame also addressed rumours about her sleeping during her GWR attempt, saying that she only dozed off but did not fall into deep sleep.

Below is the interview of Artiste Maame on Zionfelix TV.

Reactions to Artiste Maame's interview on Zionfelix TV

The interview got many people laughing hard as they talked about the sense of humour of Ogidi Brown and Artiste Maame in the interview with Zionfelix.

twumasiharriet said:

No dull moment with these duo

jeansonthelowgh said:

It's how she’s still chewing the gum for me

maymay_yaa said:

Mommy and sonNever a dull moment

koco.baddie said:

We thank God for her life

manager_kojo said:

Settings nkoaaa

"Ayɛ ka": GH woman fell into a deep sleep after 7 hours into her GWR chew-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian woman Artiste Maame nearly gave up her Guinness World Record chew-a-thon attempt when she fell into a deep sleep.

In the video, she dozed off while chewing gum and later sang and threw her hands in the air to stay awake.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

