Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared a heartwarming message on social media to celebrate his wife, Mame Serwaa, as she turned 27 on February 25, 2024

He dropped a video of her looking gorgeous in a star-studded purple corset gown and glowing makeup

Many well-wishers dropped lovely messages for her in the comments section of the post, while others talked about Lil Win's long, sweet message to her

Kumawood actor Lil Win took to social media to celebrate his wife, Maame Serwaa, who turned a year older on February 25, 2024.

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Lil Win dropped a video of Maame Serwaa looking stunning in a purple star-studded corset dress and glowing makeup and wrote a lovely message celebrating her in the post's caption.

In the first part of his message to his wife, Mame Serwaa, as she turned 27, Lil Win talked about how much he loved her and how choosing her to be his wife was the best decision after leaving his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, brought a lot of controversies.

He further stated that meeting her was the best opportunity he could not have fumbled on. He wrote:

"Serwaa, my love❤️First Lady of Weezy Empire meeting you was a good opportunity I couldn’t have missed out, then I realised getting to know you would be better because I was addicted to younow I’m convinced you have been my wife is the best decision over numerous decisions."

Concluding his message, the Kumawood actor prayed for God's blessing upon her life as she turned a year older, adding that he would forever love her. He wrote:

"On this special day, I just ask God to bless you beyond your imagination my love. I will forever love you, baby…happy birthday First Lady ❤️."

Below is a lovely video of Lil Win's wife and the sweet message he wrote to celebrate her on her birthday.

Birthday wishes poured in for Maame Serwaa

Many of Lil Win's followers joined him in celebrating Maame Serwaa by dropping their wishes in the comments. Others also criticised his message, while others said it was heartwarming.

duncan_princess said:

Happy Birthday love

thereal_afima_gh said:

Happiest birthday to the First Lady of Weezy Empire lady you are adorable

jherphrey_vlog said:

40days rehearsal caption

sapagez said:

Love be sweet when money day o

imprettyprinces said:

Happy glorious birthday to you dear ❤️God bless you

Lil Win's wife proves critics wrong as she dances fiercely

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, took on a challenge when many of her TikTok fans criticised her poor dance moves in the first video of her dancing to Saworowa.

Lil Win reacted to the video and laughed hard at her serious dance moves in the video.

Many people reviewed her moves again and rated her highly in the comment section.

