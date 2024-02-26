Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has added his voice to the trending debate about the disapproval of Afua Asantewaa's record

While some netizens have criticised Afua for hoarding the final update, Shatta Wale believed the socialite needs to be hailed even more

In a new post, Shatta Wale congratulated Afua and sent a strong message to her detractors

After over four weeks, Guinness World Records has finally shared an update on Afua Asantewaa's 130-hour singing marathon attempt.

The update indicated that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had been prompted of her disqualification due to some inconsistencies with her rest breaks.

The verdict sparked an uproar online as scores of fans believed Afua Asantewaa hoarded her results.

Shatta Wale shields Afua Asantewaa

After the news of Afua's sing-a-thon disqualification surfaced online, the socialite has granted several interviews to address the growing narrative that she hoarded her results to keep her good graces as an ambassador for several brands.

In a recent media engagement with GH One TV, Afua Asantewaa explained that she had lost access to her log-in attempt and thus has not seen the official documents relating to her disqualification.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians criticising Afua Asantewaa have been unappreciative of her attempt, but he and his fans would take a different route.

In a new Facebook post by Shatta Wale, he said, "Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta wale and his shatta movement fans say Ayekoo .God said I should tell you ,you are the YAA ASANTEWAA OF OUR TIME . Go girl and forget some lazy Ghanaians."

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's take on Afua Asantewaa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Shatta Wale's controversial submission on Afua Asantewaa's verdict.

Ricch Bankks said:

Our support is the support you need

Otu Nelson wrote:

Shatta wale is always celebrating people who don’t achieve success in their steps

Picanto GH remarked:

Go gal cos if the kingof GH artist's and music says yes then it's a yes baby ga

Esther Adusei added:

God bless my brother shatta wale King for your kindness and support to our sister AFUA ASANTEWAA

Lil Win celebrates Afua Asantewaa despite disappointing GWR verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, had thrown his weight behind AfuaAsantewaa Aduonum.

The actor established in an online post that she was a hero despite the disappointing verdict of her singing marathon attempt.

