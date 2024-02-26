Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady who attempted to break the GWR sing-a-thon, has finally explained why she could not break the results to Ghanaians ahead of the organisation

She stated that she lost her login details to the portal and, therefore, has no access to the disqualification letter

She pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive her and hope they understand and believe her story

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa explained how the Guinness World Records released the results of her sing-a-thon attempt before she could get the chance to.

Afua Asantewaa explains the GWR sing-a-thon results outcome

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, Afua Asantewaa stated that there was no way she would hold onto the results without telling the people who supported her throughout her attempt.

"I don't think I disappointed. Everybody has his or her notions and we live in an era where if one person sparks up something, it catches fire without the actual victim given the opportunity to express."

Mrs Aduonum stated that she has a very strong personality and believes in not giving up, adding that despite the outcome of the GWR sing-a-thon, she would have still shared the results with Ghanaians.

"I spoke about a miscommunication with GWR. It had to do with my login account. I don't have access. So as I sit here, I don't have the official documents to even post on my social media that this is my disqualification letter."

Based on this, she stated that it was the reason GWR went ahead of her to disclose that she had been disqualified, and the news went viral.

Afua Asantewaa then apologised to Ghanaians for not hearing the news first from her and had to find out from GWR. She stated that Ghanaians will understand and believe her story in due time.

