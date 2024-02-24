Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has inspired fans amidst the GWR sing-a-thon verdict

She posted a video alongside encouraging words urging women, including girls, not to give up on their dreams

Fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post on Instagram to share their thoughts

Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has inspired young girls and women after the Guinness World Records (GWR) dismissed her sing-a-thon attempt.

In an Instagram post, she urged them not to allow anything to prevent them from achieving their goals.

Afua Asantewaa shares inspiring message after GWR dismisses her sing-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, also a mumpreneur, posted the inspiring words with a video.

''To all the young girls, ladies, women and men out there, your dreams are valid, and nothing should stop you from achieving them. Like babies, we crawl, take baby steps, walk, run and even jump,'' the caption read.

Watch her video below:

Fans gush over the footage of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments from the GWR sing-a-thon star.

Feliciamensah672 commented:

This is beautiful, and your smile alone can heal the world

Qhweqhu_highest said:

See you soon, babe.

Sleeklymannyc_fanpage posted:

Dance on them… you want me to beat the drums for you .

Nanahemaa.sa reacted:

Forever beautiful, bold and inspirational ❤.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband recount how they met

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, recounted how they met in 2013 and became friends until 2016.

During an interview with AJ Akuoko-Sarpong on TV3's Love Brewed, the Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon star disclosed their first encounter was in her husband's office.

Afua Asantewaa recalled she had just started searching for a job in her husband's office when he met her at the reception. Afua Asantewaa recalled she had just begun searching for a job in her husband's office when he met her at the reception.

