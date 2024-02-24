Lil Win has gone public on news that Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful in her singing marathon world record attempt

The actor, in a post, celebrated Afua Asantewaa for the attempt and labelled her as a hero

Ghanaians who reacted to the post have commended Lil Win for his act after news of the record attempt went viral

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has reacted to the official confirmation from the Guinness World Records that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was unsuccessful in her attempt to break the singing marathon (sing-a-thon) record.

Lil Win took to Facebook to share an old photo of himself at Afua Asantewaa's sin-ga-thon as he tried to relive the joy and good memories the event brought to Ghanaians.

The John and John actor, in a bid to comfort the Ghanaian media personality, labelled her as a hero regardless of the outcome of her record attempt.

"Still our hero Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum" his post read.

Five-day sing-a-thon event

Afua Asnatewaa grabbed attention in the latter part of December 2023 as she embarked on a five-day sing-a-thon in an attempt to dethrone India's Sunil Waghmare.

Sunil Waghmare set the current record in 2012 after he sang for 105 hours.

The post by Lil Win offering support to Afua Asantewaa, regardless of the Guinness World Record setback, had raked in over 1000 likes and 25 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Lil Win

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended Lil Win for his kind words to Afua Aduonum despite the setback.

Juf Media commented:

Thank you for the good vibes!

Actress Nayas 1 indicated:

Kwadwo God bless you for supporting your sister Afia, You Are A Hero

Kelvin Okyere wrote:

Of course. Despite the fact that her attempt has been disqualified, she will still be the record holder hear in our mother land Go Afua. #doingthemost

Maq Donell stated:

It was worth trying,she shouldn't stop , trying is the best part of life until you succeed

Kenneth Igbokah replied:

Well done my man

Afua Asantewaaa breaks silence on sing-a-thon verdict

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa has broken her silence after it was made public that her sing-a-thon record attempt was unsuccessful

The Ghanaian media personality thanked Ghanaians for their support and hinted at addressing her next steps in the coming days.

"I would announce my next line of action in a few days," her post read in part.

